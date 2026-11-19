Past results confirmed and new mineralized intercepts in new lithologies
Safi Silver Corp. (TSX-V: SF; OTCPK: PNTZF) ("Safi Silver" or the "Company") provides an update on its ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Addana Project (the "Project" or "Addana") in Morocco, reporting additional silver mineralization at Addana Southwest and sulphide intersections at Antenna Hill, the Project's primary exploration target.
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Figure 1: Addana SW: drilled and planned holes. Traces are horizontal projections at −55°. UTM Zone 29N
At Addana Southwest, drilling has intersected 146 g/t silver in the lower sandstone unit beneath the graphitic schist, adding to previously reported silver mineralization approximately 250 metres away. At Antenna Hill, the first two drill holes have intersected sulphide mineralization, including semi-massive sulphide bands within the graphitic schist and disseminated sulphides in the underlying quartzite. Assays from Antenna Hill are pending.
The drilling is providing additional information on the distribution of mineralization across different geological units and helping to refine targets for continued exploration.
Highlights
- Silver mineralization in the lower sandstone at Addana SW: Drill hole SW2026-06 returned 146 g/t silver over 0.8 metre, from 160.0 to 160.8 metres, in sandstone beneath the graphitic schist. Together with the previously reported intersection of 35.52 g/t silver over 1.0 metre in SW2026-07, approximately 250 metres away, the results provide evidence of silver mineralization within the lower sandstone unit.
- Confirmation of previously reported high-grade silver: A repeat analysis of the high-grade sample from SW2026-02 returned 608 g/t silver over 1.0 metre, compared with the original result of 657 g/t silver.
- Sulphides intersected in both Antenna Hill drill holes: AH-01 and AH-02 encountered sulphides, predominantly pyrite, in the lower part of the graphitic schist, including semi-massive sulphide bands. In AH-02, sulphides also occur in the underlying quartzite. Assays are pending.
- Drilling beneath historic workings at Antenna Hill: AH-01 was completed to 158.8 metres, while AH-02 had advanced beyond 229 metres as of November 17, 2026, and is approved to a target depth of 300 metres.
Addana Southwest
Drilling at Addana Southwest has identified silver mineralization in both the upper sandstone and the lower sandstone unit beneath the graphitic schist.
Drill hole SW2026-06 returned 146 g/t silver over 0.8 metre, from 160.0 to 160.8 metres, in the lower sandstone, hosted in sandstone containing millimetric quartz veinlets. This intersection is approximately 250 metres from the previously reported 35.52 g/t silver over 1.0 metre in drill hole SW2026-07, also within the lower sandstone unit. SW2026-06 (collar 545091 E, 3206253 N; azimuth 210°, dip −55°) was completed to a depth of 180.7 metres.
The silver values returned from the sandstone beneath the graphitic schist are of geological interest. The lower sandstone is not exposed at surface and was not accessed by historical mining. Its identification at depth adds another geological horizon for the Company to investigate as drilling progresses.
Further drilling will be required to establish the geometry, extent and continuity of mineralization across the different rock units.
The previously reported high-grade silver sample from SW2026-02 was also re-analysed by gravimetric fire assay on a new pulp from the coarse reject, returning 608 g/t silver over 1.0 metre, compared with the original four-acid ICP assay of 657 g/t silver. The repeat result confirms the high silver grade in the sampled interval. The sample was collected from broken drill core within a fault zone between 6.0 and 7.0 metres depth. The geological source and continuity of these silver values remain to be established. Additional analyses on this sample are in progress.
Addana SW Selected Silver Intersections
|
Drill hole
|
Interval (m)
|
Core length (m)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
Pb (ppm)
|
Geological unit
|
SW2026-02 (re-assay)
|
6.0–7.0
|
1.0
|
608 (original 657)
|
52
|
Upper sandstone, fault zone
|
SW2026-06
|
160.0–160.8
|
0.8
|
146
|
24
|
Lower sandstone
|
SW2026-07
|
147.0–148.0
|
1.0
|
35.52
|
472
|
Lower sandstone
All intervals are core lengths; true widths are not known. Mineralized structures in the district are interpreted to be vertical, so true widths are expected to be less than the core lengths.
Gold fire-assay results for 52 samples from SW2026-01, SW2026-02 and SW2026-07 were all below 0.05 g/t Au. Further gold analyses at lower detection limits are in progress.
Antenna Hill
Drilling moved from Addana Southwest to Antenna Hill, the primary target at the Addana Project, in late October. The first two drill holes have intersected sulphide mineralization within the lower part of the graphitic schist, including semi-massive sulphide bands. Drill hole AH-02 has also intersected sulphides in the underlying quartzite.
The two holes were drilled from a bench among the historic pits. AH-02 was collared approximately 120 metres east-southeast of AH-01, on the same section and in the same direction, to test beneath AH-01 and the historic workings. Previously reported grab samples of historic waste material at Antenna Hill returned up to 564 g/t silver.
AH-01 was completed to a depth of 158.8 metres, where difficult ground conditions resulted in the loss of drill rods. This is interpreted as a possible historic underground working, although this has not been confirmed. If confirmed, it would place historic artisanal mining more than 100 metres below the bench.
AH-02 had advanced beyond 229 metres as of November 17, 2026, and is approved to a target depth of 300 metres. The hole is intended to test the full geological sequence beneath the historic workings.
Both holes encountered the sequence expected from published district geology, comprising sandstone and schist in the upper part of the holes overlying graphitic schist. In AH-02, the base of the graphitic schist was intersected at approximately 154 metres, followed by the underlying quartzite.
Sulphide Mineralization
In AH-02, the final metre of graphitic schist, between 153 and 154 metres, contains irregular clots of millimetre-sized sulphide grains, visually estimated to represent 10–20% sulphides. The first 35 centimetres of the underlying quartzite also contains fine disseminated sulphides, a texture not previously observed at Addana Southwest, followed by clean quartzite.
At approximately 154.7 metres, a sulphide grain approximately one centimetre in size, including chalcopyrite, was observed along a fracture in the quartzite.
Semi-massive sulphide bands were also intersected higher in the graphitic schist. In AH-02, a band approximately 10 centimetres thick was observed at 144 metres, visually estimated to contain 45–55% sulphides. AH-01 intersected a similar band at approximately 154 metres and ended in graphitic schist without reaching the underlying quartzite.
The sulphides have been identified visually as predominantly pyrite. Their silver and base-metal content will be determined through laboratory analysis. Sulphide descriptions and visual estimates are based on core logging and are not substitutes for assay results.
Antenna Hill Drill Hole Status
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth (m)
|
Status
|
AH-01
|
573152
|
3228972
|
285°
|
-55°
|
158.8
|
Completed; core cutting in progress
|
AH-02
|
573264
|
3228925
|
285°
|
-55°
|
229*
|
In progress; target 300 m
*Depth reported as of November 17, 2026. UTM Zone 29N, WGS84. Collar coordinates are from handheld GPS and have not been surveyed
Next Steps
- Continue drilling AH-02 toward its approved target depth of 300 metres.
- Expedite laboratory analysis of sulphide-bearing intervals from AH-01 (150–158.8 metres) and AH-02 (141–178 metres).
- Submit Antenna Hill core samples for silver, gold and base-metal analysis, with sampling focused on sulphide-bearing, veined and altered intervals.
- Complete the suspended SW2026-05 drill hole at Addana Southwest, which was stopped at 50 metres when the rig moved to Antenna Hill.
- Report additional drilling and assay updates as results become available.
Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Safi Silver, commented, "We are continuing to build our understanding of the geology at Addana through drilling at both Southwest and Antenna Hill. At Southwest, the intersection of 146 g/t silver in the lower sandstone, beneath the graphitic schist, provides further evidence of silver mineralization at depth and identifies another geological horizon for follow-up. At Antenna Hill, we are seeing sulphide mineralization within the graphitic schist and extending into the underlying quartzite. These observations are helping us evaluate the mineralized structures and their relationship to the surrounding geology. We look forward to advancing the drilling program and receiving the pending assays from Antenna Hill."
Sampling, Analyses and Security
Core was sampled at nominal 1.0 metre (HQ) and 1.5 metre (NQ) intervals, adjusted to geological contacts, and sawed in half. One half was sent for analysis and the other retained on site. Samples remained in Company custody until dispatched to the laboratory.
Samples were prepared and analysed by AFRILAB (African Laboratory for Mining & Environment), Marrakech, Morocco, independent of the Company and accredited to CALA ISO/IEC 17025 (No. 1005059). Samples were crushed and pulverised (PM-PRE.MO/ANA/015) and analysed by four-acid digestion with ICP finish (PRE.MO/ANA/038; silver detection limit 1 g/t). Gold was analysed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (PRE.MO/ANA/001; detection limit 0.05 g/t). The re-assay of sample 93209 was by gravimetric fire assay (PRE.MO/ANA/035) on a new pulp prepared from the coarse reject (certificate R-10326-26).
Blanks, certified reference materials and duplicates (approximately 15% of samples) were inserted. Blanks showed no significant contamination, and certified reference materials, pulp duplicates and laboratory repeats returned consistent results. The Company is reviewing sample handling with the laboratory. The re-assay of sample 93209, made on a new split of the coarse reject, agrees with the original assay within 7%.
Data Verification
Drilling, core logging, sampling and the insertion of control samples at Addana Southwest and Antenna Hill were supervised by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo. (OGQ #1637), President of ABG Exploration Inc., a geological consultant to the Company.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat., FSAIMM, Chief Exploration Officer of Safi Silver, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Rompel is not independent of the Company.
About Safi Silver
Safi Silver Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company holds the Addana Project, which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and the Silver Hill project, a sedimentary copper prospect under evaluation. In Namibia, Safi Silver holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.
Cautionary Notes
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the drilling program at Addana, the timing and results of assays, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Addana Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Jed Richardson
President & CEO
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119992305/en/
For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127
IR@safisilver.com
Website: www.safisilver.com