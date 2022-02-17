The board of directors of ABBVie Inc. today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 16, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022 . Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 250 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually ...

ABBV