420 with CNW - Trump to Sign Executive Order Rescheduling Marijuana

420 with CNW - Trump to Sign Executive Order Rescheduling Marijuana

2025-12-17 16:25:00 ET

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan that could shift cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal drug law, a change that would, for the first time, formally acknowledge cannabis as having accepted medical use in the U.S.

It remains to be seen how entities like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) will adjust their long-term strategies and…

Read More>>

