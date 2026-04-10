420 with CNW - Pennsylvania?is Handing Revenue to Neighboring States as Marijuana Legalization Stalls

2026-04-10 16:25:00 ET

On a cold Friday afternoon near the New York–Pennsylvania border, cars begin to line up outside Organic Blooms, a recreational cannabis shop that has quickly become a regional draw. Vehicles with New York plates share space with those from Pennsylvania, a sign of a growing cross-border market fueled by differing state laws.

The marijuana industry, including firms like Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) , hopes that the state will eventually reform its drug policy so…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

aurora cannabisacb:cctsx:acb
ACB:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4 Million

New Age Metals Announces Holdings In MetalQuest Mining

Wealth Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Domestic Metals to Host Live Investor Webinar

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Q-Gold Resources Spikes 103 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain on Ceasefire News, Mining M&A Activity Heats Up

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4 Million

Precious Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook

lithium investing

Infographic: Era of the Glut Ends as Lithium Careens Toward 2026 Deficit