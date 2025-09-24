420 with CNW - DOJ Urges Federal Court to Reject Suit Challenging DC Cannabis Sales Ban

420 with CNW - DOJ Urges Federal Court to Reject Suit Challenging DC Cannabis Sales Ban

2025-09-24 16:25:00 ET

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked a federal court to dismiss a case filed by a hemp company in Washington, D.C. The company, Capitol Hemp, is challenging restrictions from Congress that block local officials from setting up and overseeing a legal cannabis market in the District.

The cannabis industry, including firms like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) , will be watching how this…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries IncGTII:CNXCNSX:GTII
GTII:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Green Thumb Industries Inc

Green Thumb Industries Inc

Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 15 states and operates roughly 75 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. GTI is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon's, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.

RISE Dispensaries Launches E-Cookbook "Smoke It. Eat It. Drink It." Containing Recipes Infused with Cannabis, the Newest Pantry Staple

RISE Dispensaries a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that all RISE Dispensaries in participating markets will host a month-long 420 celebration including deals, exclusive product drops, store events, branded swag, a RISE e-cookbook and more.

To help customers and patients prepare for their upcoming 4/20 holiday gatherings, RISE has published " Smoke It. Eat It. Drink It. " The cannabis e-cookbook, available to adults 21 and over, can be found on RISEcannabis.com and features 25 THC-infused dishes and beverages, like No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies , Hot Honey Pizza and Canna-Coffee . The book also features recipes from RISE Dispensary team members across the country like Christopher R.'s Albondigas de Cordero and Angi G.'s Dump Cake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Lithium Investing

Lithium Americas Shares Spike as Trump Admin Seeks Equity Stake

Gold Investing

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

graphite investing

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Base Metals Investing

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

uranium investing

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750