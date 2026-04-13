420 with CNW - California Firms Say Consumers Aren't Interested in Low-THC Beverages

2026-04-13 16:25:00 ET

Low-dose THC drinks may be gaining shelf space in bars and retail chains, but they are not resonating with marijuana shoppers in California, according to industry representatives .

As lawmakers weigh the proposed restrictions, the debate underscores broader questions about how cannabis products are regulated and who they are intended to serve. Leading marijuana companies within and outside the U.S., such as Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) , will be following…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

canopy growth weed:cc tsx:weed
WEED:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Surges Past US$100 as Trump Blocks Iran Ports After Peace Talks Fail

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earth Refiner

precious metals investing

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

oil and gas investing

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

oil and gas investing

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

base metals investing

CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration