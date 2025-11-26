420 with CNW - Activists?in Oregon Withdraw Measure Seeking to Legalize Marijuana Consumption Lounges

2025-11-26 16:25:00 ET

Oregon activists have halted their effort to place a measure on the 2026 ballot that would have legalized marijuana social lounges across the state. The Oregon Cannabis Cafe Coalition confirmed that it has withdrawn the proposal after months of preliminary work, including filing two variations of the measure.

If approved, the measure would have taken effect at the start of 2027. Marijuana companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) that have participated in…



