Zynex Sets Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management and rehabilitation, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Zynex management will host the conference call.
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (7:00 PM Mountain Time)
U.S. & Canada dial-in number: 800-836-8184
International number: 646-357-8785
Webcast: Q3 2025 Webcast Link
The Company will also provide a link at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Vikram Bajaj, CFO
ir@zynex.com
