Zimmer Biomet to Preview the Next Era of Intelligent Orthopedic Surgery at AAHKS 2026

Featured symposium will reveal a new vision for intelligent systems that support surgeon judgment, reduce procedural burden and connect the episode of care
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced its plans to host a featured symposium and booth discussions to reveal a new vision for intelligent orthopedic surgery at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), taking place November 5–8 in the Dallas area.
At its symposium on November 6, Zimmer Biomet will preview an emerging technology category that looks beyond individual robotic capabilities toward a more intelligent, connected approach to orthopedic care—one designed around the surgeon's expertise, judgment and control.
"Over the past decade, surgical planning, navigation and robotics have fundamentally changed how we perform surgery, but precision alone isn't the end goal," said Jonathan Vigdorchik, M.D., Chief Science, Technology and Medical Affairs Officer at Zimmer Biomet. Today, we know which patients do well, but we don't always know exactly how their surgery was performed or which surgical decisions contributed to their outcomes. We need to move beyond a surgeon's subjective assessment of a successful operation to objectively measuring what happened in the operating room and connecting those decisions to how the patient recovered. That's where we see the opportunity for intelligent systems: helping surgeons make better-informed decisions, translating their intent into action and reducing the procedural burden. Ultimately, we want to create a continuous feedback loop between surgical decisions and patient recovery, so that what we learn from every patient helps us deliver better care for the next."
Throughout the day, visitors can explore the thought-provoking new approach at the company's booth (#608), examining Zimmer Biomet's vision for how intelligent surgical systems may help expand capabilities without adding complexity, cognitive load or physical burdens.
Zimmer Biomet's unveiling of a new category in orthopedic surgery aims to address these challenges with a simple principle: transfer burden, not control.
Featured Symposium:
The Future Is Now — From Kinematic Alignment to Intelligent Surgery
Friday, Nov. 6 | 9:30–11:00 a.m. | Fort Worth 1&2 | Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
Join Marcus Ford, M.D., Michael Hellman, M.D., Sébastien Parratte, M.D. and Joshua Petterwood, M.D. for an in-depth discussion of the technologies reshaping how personalized surgery is planned, performed and optimized.
Products highlighted in booth #608 will include:
- Robotics and navigation — ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™; ROSA® Hip CT; TMINI® Miniature Robotic System; and OrthoGrid HipAI®
- Knee systems — Persona® Knee System including the OsseoTi® Keel Tibia and SoluTion™ PPS® Femur for metal and bone cement sensitivities; Persona® Revision Knee System; Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee; and NexGen® Rotating Hinge Knee
- Hip systems — Z1® Hip System; G7® Acetabular System; Arcos® Femoral Revision System
- Connected care and ASC solutions — ZBEdge® Analytics; mymobility® Care Management Platform; Persona IQ® The Smart Knee®; and ZBX™ ASC Solutions
- Infection and perioperative solutions — Synovasure®; Bactisure™; Avitus® Bone Harvester; StageOne® Spacer Molds; and iovera®° non-opioid pain relief treatment
Featured Medical Education Events Include:
- Thursday, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. CT: Zimmer Biomet Institute's: The Immersive Experience
- Friday, Nov. 6 from 8-10:30 a.m. CT: Persona Revision Knee BioSkills Lab
- Friday, Nov. 6 from 8-10:30 a.m. CT: Anterior Hip Revision BioSkills Lab
- Friday, Nov. 6 from 8-1:00 p.m. CT: ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™ Certification Program
- Friday, Nov. 6 from 6:30- 9:00 p.m. CT: Using Smart Implants to Adapt to a New Policy Landscape
- Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11:50- 12:50 p.m. CT: From Training to the Trenches—Surviving and Thriving in Your First Years of Practice
To follow the conversation or Zimmer Biomet's teaser for AAHKS, visit surgeonguided.com
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.
With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.
For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.
TMINI Miniature Robotic System is a registered trademark of THINK Surgical, Inc.
Persona IQ: The objective kinematic data provided by the CSE and CTE with CHRIP System are not intended to support clinical decision-making and have not been shown to provide any clinical benefit.
Important Safety Information for Oxford Cementless Partial Knee:
The Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee System is indicated for use in unilateral knee procedures with osteoarthritis or avascular necrosis limited to the medial compartment of the knee. It is intended to be implanted without the application of bone cement for patients whose clinical condition would benefit from a shorter surgical time compared to the cemented implant. The Oxford Partial Knee is not indicated for use in the lateral compartment or for patients with ligament deficiency, or for use in simultaneous bilateral surgery or planned staged bilateral procedures. Potential risks include, but are not limited to, loosening, dislocation, fracture, wear and infection, any of which can require additional surgery. For a full list of product indications, contraindications and warnings, please see the associated product Instructions For Use (IFU).
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.
*Please check for country product clearance and reference product specific instructions for use. Statements regarding the future direction of orthopedic robotics are forward-looking and do not describe any product that is currently available for sale; nothing herein should be construed as a promotion of an unapproved product or indication.
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SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.