Worthington Steel Named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS) today announced that it was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motor's 34 th annual Supplier of the Year awards. This marks the fifth time Worthington Steel has earned the distinction since 2020, including the last three years.
"Our employees are dedicated to helping our customers achieve their business goals, and this award is a direct reflection of those efforts," said Worthington Steel President and CEO Geoff Gilmore. "We're honored to be recognized for their hard work and proud to support GM in driving the future of transportation. Our relationship with GM is built on a shared commitment to continuous improvement, and we look forward to continuing this strong partnership."
GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognize global suppliers who deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.
"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build," said Shilpan Amin, senior vice president, global chief procurement and supply chain officer at GM. "The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Worthington Steel, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain."
This year, 103 suppliers across 14 countries made GM's 2025 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com .
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. Worthington Steel's expertise in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations and tailor welded solutions is driving steel toward a more sustainable future.
As one of the most trusted metals processors in North America, Worthington Steel and its approximately 6,000 employees harness the power of steel to advance our customers' visions through value-added processing capabilities including galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Steel operates 37 facilities in seven states and 10 countries. Following a people-first Philosophy, commitment to sustainability and proven business system, Worthington Steel's purpose is to generate positive returns by providing trusted and innovative solutions for customers, creating opportunities for employees and strengthening its communities.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter and lower emission cars, trucks and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
Worthington Steel wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by Worthington Steel which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks, uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in Worthington Steel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
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Melissa Dykstra
Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Phone: 614-840-4144
Melissa.Dykstra@WorthingtonSteel.com