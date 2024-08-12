Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Secures Advanced Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding earn-in term sheet (“Agreement”) with Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC)(“Kincora”), granting the right to Woomera to earn a 100% interest in the Bronze Fox Project, located in the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia.

  • Woomera signs binding term sheet to earn-in to the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, located within the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia;
  • Bronze Fox includes an Inferred Mineral Resource of 194.1 Mt of 0.2% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au containing 426kt of Cu and 437koz Au (refer page 2 for further details) for the West Kasulu prospect;
  • The Inferred Resource covers a small section of one of three large near surface porphyry complexes with a number of drill ready priority targets defined;
  • Woomera can earn an 80% interest in the Project (in two phases) by spending US$4m (with an election to acquire 100% once WML has earned its 80% interest);
  • Drilling program scheduled to commence in the September quarter testing new greenfield and resource expansion targets;
  • Firm commitments have been received for a $1.7m share placement with an additional $0.3m Share Purchase Plan to be offered to eligible shareholders.

The Agreement marks a quantum shift for Woomera, paving the way for the Company to explore for copper in an established porphyry copper belt, with field work expected to commence in the current quarter.

BRONZE FOX PROJECT

The Bronze Fox Project covers 175km2 and is located in the Southern Gobi porphyry belt of southern Mongolia, approximately 450km south of the capital Ulaanbataar. It represents an opportunity to secure an 80% interest (with the ability to move to 100% at Woomera’s election) in an underexplored world-class porphyry copper project with genuine Tier-1 potential. Drilling by Kincora totalling approximately 46,625 metres of Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drilling has defined three shallow, large porphyry complexes, providing genuine new discovery potential, resource delineation and early-stage exploration plays.

Key project components include:

  • Bronze Fox Licences: located in the rapidly developing Southern Gobi copper belt.
    • two adjacent licences covering 175km2
    • 3 underexplored, large and near surface porphyry systems
    • plus other early-stage copper and gold targets.
  • JORC Compliant Resource and Exploration Target (See Cautionary Statements below & Appendix)
    • 194Mt at 0.26% copper equivalent (CuEq) at a 0.2% CuEq cutoff within a notional pit shell to a depth of approximately 325m below surface¹.
    • additional Exploration Target for the West Kasulu prospect of between 100Mt and 300Mt at 0.25% to 0.35% CuEq². The Exploration Target comprises potential mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource from approximately 325m to 1,200m below surface.
    • Existing mining licence with plans for second covering the full project.
  • Team: Established in-country team of internationality experienced geologists with supporting infrastructure and Ulaanbaatar office.
  • White Pearl Field Camp: Year-round facility supporting operational needs.
  • Country Wide Database: Provides opportunities for new acquisitions in Mongolia.

The Mineral Resource and Exploration Target were first reported by Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC) under its ASX announcement dated 26th July 2022 entitled ‘Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox.’


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Woomera Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MTM Critical Metals

MTM Appoints Highly Credentialed Mineral Processing Executive Michael Walshe as CEO

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly credentialled mineral processing executive Mr Michael Walshe as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Diamond Drilling Underway at Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a 1,000-metre diamond drill program has commenced at its 100% - owned Bald Hill Copper Cobalt Prospect (Broken Hill Project) which is located 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Reach Resources

Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s high-grade Niobium and REE project at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.

What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”

Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.

Large, white digital letters reading "S&P/TSX" in front of red and green stock charts.

How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index Weighted? (Updated 2024)

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) is the principal market measure for the Canadian equities market, and is calculated and managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The index, which was launched in 1977, includes both common stocks and income trust units.

How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index calculated? The weightings of the index’s securities are decided through float-adjusted market capitalization. In this method, market cap is determined by share price and the amount of outstanding shares available to the general public — restricted shares owned by other publicly held companies or company executives are excluded.

×