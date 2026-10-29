Winners of Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards 2026 Announced

The 13th edition of awards recognized 37 financial institutions across ten categories for next-gen banking innovations
www.finacle.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) and Qorus, a global association for retail financial institutions, announced the winners of the 13th edition of the Qorus-www.finacle.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards. Winners were felicitated in an award ceremony, conducted as part of the www.finacle.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Infosys Finacle Conclave 2026, the company's annual leadership conference for the banking and financial services industry, in Rome, Italy.
In this year's edition of the awards, 538 projects were submitted for evaluation by 206 financial institutions from 68 countries. Winners were selected across ten categories: Business Model Innovation, Product and Service Innovation, Business Banking Innovation, Predictive, AI-led Value Creation, Operational Transformation, Customer Experience Innovation, Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking Innovation, Modern Tech Innovation of the Year, Neobank and Fintech Innovation, and Transformative Innovator of the Year. The selection process involved voting by a community of industry peers combined with evaluation by an expert jury panel of 81 senior global banking executives.
The complete list of the recognized banks and details of their award-winning banking innovations is available here.
John Berry, Chairman, Qorus said, "This year's edition was an inspiring demonstration of innovation across the banking industry, bringing together institutions from around the world to showcase initiatives that are shaping the future of financial services. The evening was filled with valuable insights and clearly demonstrated that we are at the dawn of a new era, where AI is becoming an integral part of nearly every initiative—transforming them and pushing the boundaries of what is possible."
Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "Across the world, banking is evolving for an era where intelligence is pervasive, engagements are real time, and value is increasingly created across connected ecosystems. In response, leading institutions are transforming how they engage, operate, and grow. At Infosys Finacle, we inspire better banking by helping turn these ambitions into technology-led innovation that delivers meaningful outcomes for people, businesses, and communities. The 2026 Qorus–Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards showcase how banks are moving beyond experimentation and applying AI, data, digital platforms, and new business models to generate measurable impact at scale. We are proud to celebrate this year's winners at Finacle Conclave 2026 as they set new benchmarks for the industry and help define the next era of financial services."
About Infosys Finacle
Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.
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