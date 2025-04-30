Westport Announces Lock-Up Agreements in Support of the Light-Duty Divestment Transaction

Westport Announces Lock-Up Agreements in Support of the Light-Duty Divestment Transaction

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), has entered into lock-up agreements with certain of its shareholders, executives and board members representing an aggregate of approximately 2.0 million shares, or 11.4% of the currently issued and outstanding shares, to vote in favour of the special resolution approving the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l. (the " Lock-Up Agreements ").

"These Lock-Up Agreements are a significant vote of confidence in Westport's strategic direction and growth potential.  I am thankful to our key shareholders and our Board, for their continued support as we execute our plans to reduce the complexity of Westport's business and move forward focusing on providing affordable solutions for hard to decarbonize segments of the heavy-duty truck and industrial application, supported by a strengthened balance sheet," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer, Westport Fuel Systems."

Recap of the Transaction

On March 31, 2025 Westport announced it had entered into a binding agreement (the " Agreement ") to sell its interest in Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l., which includes the Light-Duty segment, including the light-duty OEM, delayed OEM, and independent aftermarket businesses, to a wholly-owned investment vehicle of Heliaca Investments Coöperatief U.A. ("Heliaca Investments"), a Netherlands based investment firm supported by Ramphastos Investments Management B.V. a prominent Dutch venture capital and private equity firm (the " Transaction ").

The Transaction provides for a base purchase price of $73.1 million (€67.7 million), subject to certain adjustments, and potential earnouts of up to an estimated $6.5 million (€6.0 million) if certain conditions are achieved, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Heliaca Investments through its subsidiary will acquire Westport's Light-Duty segment, including its related assets and customer contracts. The Transaction is subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in late Q2 of 2025.

The proceeds from the proposed Transaction are expected to enable Westport to significantly improve its financial stability, while also supporting key growth initiatives focused on providing solutions for hard-to-decarbonize mobility and industrial applications. Following closing, Westport intends to align its cost structure to be more reflective of a smaller, more efficient organization, while also seeking further opportunities for efficiency gains.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in approximately 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closing of, and timing for closing of, the Transaction, shareholder approval of the Transaction, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, including potential earn-out payments, the ability to strengthen our balance sheet and   align our cost structure   , the ability to capitalize on   growth initiatives   ,   the ability to transition to a smaller, more efficient organization and our expectations regarding the future success of our business.   Other forward-looking statements included in the release include those relating to Westport's future strategic plans, business opportunities and use of the Transaction proceeds. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance, or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those related to completion and satisfaction of all conditions to closing of the Transaction set out in the Agreement, governmental policies, regulation and approval, the achievement of the performance criteria required for the earn out described above, purchase price adjustments contained in the Agreement, the demand our products, as well as other risk factors and assumptions that may affect our actual results, performance, or achievements, as discussed in our most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with securities regulators. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements except as required by National Instrument 51-102. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein   .

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westport Fuel SystemsWPRTNASDAQ:WPRTTech Investing
WPRT
Westport Fuel Systems
Sign up to get your FREE

Westport Fuel Systems Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems


Keep reading...Show less

Advanced, clean fuel systems and components that deliver both economic and environmental benefits

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or the "Company") announces that the Company will release Q1 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI73bcac200e5f4652873668cf803d72ed
Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Westport Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"The past year has been transformative for Westport as we sharpened our strategic focus, advanced our clean transportation technologies, and enhanced operational efficiencies. We have made significant strides in aligning our operations with our competitive strengths, improving margins, and reinforcing our commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions that drive decarbonization in the transportation sector. We have also transformed our culture to be one built on discipline and excellence, driving a high-performance mindset in everything we do.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Announces Agreement to Divest the Light-Duty Segment for $73.1 Million

Westport Announces Agreement to Divest the Light-Duty Segment for $73.1 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), has entered into a binding agreement (the " Agreement ") to sell its interest in Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l., which includes the Light-Duty segment, including the light-duty OEM, delayed OEM, and independent aftermarket businesses, to a wholly-owned investment vehicle of Heliaca Investments Coöperatief U.A. (" Heliaca Investments "), a Netherlands based investment firm supported by Ramphastos Investments Management B.V. a prominent Dutch venture capital and private equity firm (the " Transaction "). The Transaction provides for a base purchase price of $73.1 million (€67.7 million), subject to certain adjustments, and potential earnouts of up to an estimated $6.5 million (€6.0 million) if certain conditions are achieved, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport to Issue Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Westport to Issue Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release 2024 financial results on Monday, March 31, 2025, before market open. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on the same day: Monday, March 31, 2025.

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId6a8762a91a74ab1b129f33836d3db21  
 Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 1 er mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature, plus tôt dans la journée, d'une convention non contraignante portant sur un financement de construction d'un montant maximal de 50 millions de dollars US, avec un gestionnaire international de fonds d'infrastructures spécialisé dans les énergies renouvelables, pour une durée de six mois. De plus amples détails sur ce financement de projet seront communiqués dans les 30 prochains jours.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the signing, made earlier today, of a non-binding term sheet for up to USD 50 million construction capital facility with an international specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager for a 6-months term. More details of this project financing credit facility will be communicated in the next 30 days.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 30, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specialized in green hydrogen production and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighted by a 15% year-over-year revenue increase and critical progress toward commencing green hydrogen production at its Sorel-Tracy facility in 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Westport Fuel Systems
Sign up to get your FREE

Westport Fuel Systems Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Uranium Investing

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

gold investing

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

×