Video - CEO Clips: Excellon Resources: Advancing Silver Production and Exploration in Peru

Video - CEO Clips: Excellon Resources: Advancing Silver Production and Exploration in Peru

Excellon Resources (TSXV: EXN,OTC:EXNRF) (OTCQB: EXNRF) is advancing the restart of its past-producing Mallay silver-lead-zinc mine in central Peru, having received initial concentrate revenues during pre-commissioning. The project features an existing 600-tonne-per-day processing plant, approximately 30 kilometres of underground mine development, and established infrastructure. With three active drill rigs, the company is exploring opportunities to expand mineralized zones, improve mining efficiency and advance its Tres Cerros exploration target. The company is targeting a ramp-up to the mill's 600-tonne-per-day capacity in mid-2027, while pursuing resource growth at Mallay and new discoveries across the broader district.

Excellon Resources (TSXV: EXN,OTC:EXNRF) (OTCQB: EXNRF)

https://excellonresources.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322904

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