Viatris Recognized by Forbes as One of the World's Best Employers for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Viatris.com%2Fen&a=Viatris+Inc." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced it was named to Forbes' World's Best Employers list for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and is based on independent employee feedback collected globally, highlighting employee trust, workplace experience and organizational culture at Viatris.
"Being recognized on Forbes' World's Best Employers list for the sixth consecutive year reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our colleagues around the world who make Viatris a place where people feel connected, supported and empowered to make an impact," said Lara Ramsburg, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Viatris. "By bringing together diverse perspectives, embracing new ideas and working collaboratively to solve meaningful challenges, our people are helping build a stronger Viatris while improving the lives of patients around the world."
Forbes and Statista recognized Viatris among the World's Best Employers based on employee survey data collected through an independent survey covering a broad sample of more than 300,000 participants across over 50 countries. Respondents worldwide rated their "willingness to recommend" their employer on a 1-to-10 scale and had the chance to evaluate their organization across multiple aspects of employment. They were also able to provide feedback on both current and former employers. Additionally, participants could share their public perception of other companies operating within their country and industry. In total, 900 companies were included in the ranking.
To learn more about Viatris' culture that creates trust and a willingness to help one another succeed, please visit its careers site. You can also learn more by reading its 2025 Sustainability Report, which outlines the company's 2025 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Our People, the Environment and the Community.
Being named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2026 follows Viatris' inclusion on Fortune's World's Best Workplaces 2025, TIME's World's Most Impactful Companies 2026, TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026, Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies 2026, Business Insider's America's Most Innovative Businesses 2027 and 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2026, among others.
About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a broad portfolio that spans generics, value-added medicines, established brands, and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.
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SOURCE Viatris Inc.