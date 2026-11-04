Verano Expands Florida Retail Footprint to 87 Locations with Grand Opening of MÜV Fernandina Beach, the Company's 164th Dispensary Nationwide

- Situated on the scenic Amelia Island in Florida's Nassau County, MÜV Fernandina Beach is located at 1940 S 8th Street, a busy thoroughfare that averages a daily traffic count of 20,100 vehicles daily1
- MÜV Fernandina Beach is the Company's second location to open in Florida's Nassau County, joining MÜV Yulee
- Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 164 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity
Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of MÜV Fernandina Beach on Friday, November 6th, raising the Company's Florida retail footprint to 87 MÜV locations and 164 dispensaries nationwide.
MÜV Fernandina Beach, located at 1940 S 8th Street, will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. MÜV Fernandina Beach complements MÜV Yulee in Florida's Nassau County, a region with over 106,000 residents2.
In celebration of the grand opening, MÜV Fernandina Beach will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday, November 6th at 9 a.m. local time. To mark the grand opening and honor the local medical cannabis community, patients can expect doorbuster deals up to 60% off storewide on items that include some of Florida's favorite cannabis brands and products, swag bags, and exclusive MÜV t-shirts while supplies last.
"We are thrilled to expand patient accessibility and convenience in the Sunshine State with the opening of MÜV Fernandina Beach, our second MÜV dispensary in beautiful Nassau County," said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our MÜV team is ready to provide exceptional hospitality, expertise and care by offering our extensive portfolio of award-winning, top quality medical cannabis products for local patients, and we're excited to plant roots and positively contribute to the Fernandina Beach community for years to come."
Verano has continued to introduce an array of new products and formats to its growing Florida portfolio, including the revolutionary HYPHEN all-in-one vape pod system featuring a modular battery design that offers patients the freedom and flexibility to use a variety of oils, sizes and formats without the hassle of juggling between different devices. The Company also launched Savvy 10-pack barrel-style pre-rolled joints that seamlessly combine quality and convenience, and its award-winning line of Avexia topicals featuring pain relief balms, lotions and bath soaks designed to alleviate localized pain in a variety of fast-acting formats that are carefully crafted with a special blend of high-quality cannabinoids and essential oils. Additionally, Verano's exclusive partnership with Flower by Edie Parker positions the Company's 87 MÜV locations as the only Florida medical cannabis dispensaries where patients can access the brand's popular accessories, Petal Puffer all-in-one vapes and 1-gram vape cartridges.
MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company's signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower; Encore and MÜV edibles; On the Rocks concentrates and extracts; (the) Essence, Savvy and MÜV flower, pre-rolls and extracts; the HYPHEN vape pod system, and more. In Florida, the Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.
For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Apple App store - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.
Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, (the) Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, Easy Landings™, BITS™, Avexia™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Aaron Miles
Chief Investment Officer
Investors@verano.com
Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
Vice President, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects," "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.
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1 Based on 2025 Data, Florida Traffic Online
2 U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Nassau County, Florida
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