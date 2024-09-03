- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge
Right place, right time, right geology: Graham Arvidson believes Australia has a unique opportunity to build a world-class vanadium battery storage and circular value chain on the back of a 50-year resource in arguably the world's best mining jurisdiction.
Arvidson, who had a front-row view of the explosive growth in Western Australia’s lithium industry over the past decade, heads Australian Vanadium, touted by some as the company most likely to become the world’s next large-scale primary vanadium producer.
The lithium space is flat now amid low prices but it spawned a A$15 billion lithium major (Pilbara Minerals; currently worth about $8.7 billion) and broader WA battery-grade material supply base in the past decade. State lithium exports climbed from sub-$6 billion in 2015-2016 to more than $18b last year.
“I've worked in most of the lithium mines here in WA and if you roll back time to 2016 most people couldn’t spell lithium,” says Arvidson, an IMARC 2024 Mining Spotlight speaker and lead on a feature panel discussion: What does a future made in Australia mean for mining?
“We would have sat across a table like we are right now having a conversation about price growth projections and you’d have had one party saying 10% growth and maybe someone talking about 200% growth. And the truth is, it’s been more extreme than that.”
The comparison highlights the difficulties nailing supply and demand, and pricing, predictions in such turbulent times for global energy, transport and manufacturing. It also points to an increasing market appetite for funding and advancing world-class projects with the right cost and risk settings where the long-term price signals are favourable, as with lithium.
Australian Vanadium’s managing director sees tailwinds building behind the company’s cornerstone WA project as vanadium’s long-term demand and price links to steel are transcended by the metal’s use in long-duration energy storage linked to renewable power and a multitude of industrial and societal use cases.
“Australian Vanadium aspires to manufacture vanadium flow batteries and is one of the few companies developing a grid-scale battery supply chain in Australia,” Perth investment firm Shaw and Partners said this month.
“The Australian Energy Market Operator [AEMO] forecasts that the National Electricity Market will quickly follow the US and need 19GW of storage capacity by 2030, rising to 43GW in 2040 and 56GW in 2050.
“Current storage capacity is just 6GW.”
Shaw says battery energy system storage is the fastest growing battery demand market in the US as that market matures and duration increases.
“The operating capacity of battery storage in the US grew by 7.9GW in 2023, bringing the country’s total cumulative installed base to 17GW. In more precise terms, there was 7881MW of new storage installations and 20,609MWh of new storage capacity deployed over the past 12 months.
“In 2024, battery storage capacity will grow 89%, or a further 14.3GW, according to the US Energy Information Administration, with most of that in California and Texas. Twelve US States now have grid energy storage targets, such as 15GW in California by 2032 and 6GW in New York by 2030.”
Meanwhile, costs per MWh have fallen 73% over the past 10 years and are expected to dip further as the industry scales.
Which, of course, is already happening in China.
Arvidson says China added more than 25GW hours per annum of vanadium flow battery (VFB) and vanadium electrolyte manufacturing capacity last year to support the rollout of VFB storage.
“To put that into context, that equates to 207,690 tonnes of annual vanadium demand,” he says.
Australian Vanadium aims to produce 11,200t per annum, roughly 5% of the Chinese gigafactory demand added in 2023, via the US$435 million project it outlined in a 2022 feasibility study. It is working on an optimised FS after completing a A$217m merger with Gabanintha project neighbour Technology Metals Australia earlier this year.
The merger consolidated their adjoining projects across the same orebody to give Australian Vanadium an updated mineral resource estimate of 395 million tonnes grading 0.77% V2O5, including a higher-grade domain of 173.2Mt grading 1.09%, and more options for lower-cost early extraction.
Vanadium’s use in batteries has grown from 1% of the market two years ago to more than 10% now.
“We don't have them [vanadium redox flow batteries] in Australia at scale yet but China's building them at incredible scale,” Arvidson says.
“In terms of actual units of vanadium most of the growth is in China because they’re installing and commissioning massive vanadium flow batteries – gigawatt-hour scale – but they're also, in lockstep, then announcing all of the manufacturing base beside it. So, really large electrolyte production facilities, really large battery manufacturing plants. It’s a similar playbook in vanadium flow batteries to what they did with lithium-ion batteries.
“Some reports have the battery energy storage market [cumulative energy storage installations] going beyond the terawatt-hour mark globally before 2030; the question is, how much of it is going to be longer duration technology? Even if you take a small slice of that, it means vanadium has to double, triple, quadruple or more in terms of the market size.
“And that’s our thesis. We’ve got a tier one asset and we not only want to produce vanadium, we want to participate in that value chain because it’s quite a simple, elegant supply chain. Unlike with lithium, you don’t need nickel, cobalt, manganese, etc. You just need vanadium.
“The electrochemical machine that is a flow battery is a very simple device.
“It’s not farfetched to think that entire supply chain, not including the vanadium, is very easily scalable from standard industrial components. You don’t need pre-precursor cathode active materials … and you don’t need packets and assembly and everything else. You just need vanadium and electrolyte.
“One thing that China can't impact is that in Australia we can be globally competitive in producing vanadium oxides and converting that to electrolyte. Vanadium oxides being globally competitive is a function of geology mostly and we have really good geology here.
“We have a 50-year mine life with very consistent geology. So the quantity and quality of vanadium oxides is in our control and it’s uniquely better than a lot of players out there because we have a VTM [vanadiferous titanomagnetite] deposit with very consistent geometallurgy. We can over 50 years produce a 99.5% purity V205, which is excellent for making electrolytes.
“Our C1 cost will be US$4.40 a pound, based on the [2022] BFS. When you convert to electrolyte, which we're already doing here cost-effectively, the electrolyte with the oxides in it is 60%-plus of the value of the battery. So, 60% of the value of the batteries just by making the electrolyte will remain competitively advantageous if you can build out the production, which is what our core mission is.
“Our belief is that you can at least assemble the batteries locally.
“Step one is the lower risk entry point where you import the components – tanks, pumps, stacks, valves, instruments – all the stuff that we have all the trade skills to build and assemble.
“The next step beyond that, if you want to move beyond that, and we think it can become cost competitive, is more of an automated production system. In that scenario you're probably importing robotically made stacks from China or Japan.
“To get there you need scale, which China has. But can you establish a competitive industry here? Our current thinking is absolutely. At a minimum, you’ve got 60% local content with the vanadium alone.
“If you look at lithium the vast majority of the lithium we export is spodumene. Over 90% of the value add is done overseas and most of that’s in China, typically. And then we buy back gigawatt hours of lithium-ion batteries.
“I think as long as it’s economically compelling, which vanadium flow batteries are for long duration energy storage, why would we import Chinese lithium-ion batteries when we can build batteries locally to provide the lowest levelised cost of storage?
“The cost of delivering power from these batteries is lower than lithium-ion. The batteries last 50 years. They can cycle infinite times. They don’t catch fire. And they don't degrade.
“The true strength of vanadium flow batteries is that they don’t necessarily replace lithium ion, they augment it. They are just much, much better and more economic at long duration storage.
“So I think there’s a really compelling story here. Why isn’t it happening already? It’s just because nowhere in Australia yet are we tendering eight-hour batteries, but it is coming.
“The rest of the world is making that long-duration transition. They need something to do that.
“In places like Australia, pumped hydro is not working out too well. In WA there’s literally nowhere to do it.
“But you need lots of different technologies deploying to get this transition to happen.
“AEMO is saying the medium-to-long-duration storage capacity will grow to 120GWhr by 2040; growing at 6GWhr per annum. This is the long-duration category that lithium ion is not good at.
“Again, to put it in context, our mine would do about 1.1GWhr-equivalent battery capacity in terms of vanadium units. Even if all of our vanadium units just went into Australian batteries we’re still only one-sixth of the total Australian growth.
“If there was a perfect jurisdiction in the world for me to kickstart this, it’s WA. If there is an incredibly economic way to use solar it is to put 12-hour batteries with it.
“And the most economic, recyclable, circular economy, non-flammable local content for that battery is vanadium.”
Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.
Highlights
- Tungsten assays received from selected drill pulp samples from seven holes drilled in 2021 have confirmed a potentially significant high-grade tungsten discovery at Western Queen
- Significant assay intersections include:
- 12m @ 0.56% WO3 and 0.46g/t Au from 69m (WQRC032)
- including 2m @ 2.48% WO3 and 0.12g/t Au from 70m
- 3m @ 0.69% WO3 from 90m and 2m @ 1.55% WO3 from 159m (WQRC101)
- 12m @ 0.34% WO3 and 3.22g/t Au from 202m (WQRC178)
- including 7m @ 0.49% WO3 and 4.71g/t Au from 206m
- 2m @ 0.75% WO3 and 0.48g/t Au from 81m (WQRC019)
- 12m @ 0.56% WO3 and 0.46g/t Au from 69m (WQRC032)
- The pulp assays complement the exceptionally high-grade intersection in recently reported drill hole WQDD0131:
- 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
- 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; and
- 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m
- These new assays are largely coincident with a continuous tungsten anomaly outlined over a 2km area defined from drillhole XRF data and parallel the Western Queen Shear and known high-grade gold mineralisation
- The width and grade tenor of significant tungsten assays received at Western Queen to date suggest that Western Queen could host a significant tungsten resource
- Review of the Company’s pXRF analytical data has shown some 87 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill (DD) holes completed by Rumble reported >500ppm W
- The Company now plans to further analyse historical drilling including RC drill pulps and a substantial diamond core library held in storage for tungsten, which will likely constitute the bulk of the data required to classify an initial resource estimate, if one can be determined
- Tungsten is a critical and strategic metal given its relative scarcity, supply risk, defence applications and limited substitution options
Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO commented“the discovery of tungsten at Western Queen has demonstrated the huge optionality that we have in our extensive tenement portfolio. The assay results from the 2021 drill pulp samples have confirmed that we have made a significant tungsten discovery at Western Queen. This is brilliant work by our exploration team and we look forward to receiving further assays from the substantial amount of existing drill core and pulps. Best case scenario, positive results from this future analysis could allow us to calculate a resource without any additional drilling.
Whilst the tungsten is a great new discovery, we already have substantial gold resources at Western Queen on a granted Mining Leases within trucking distance of a number of mills. Our primary focus is therefore to monetise these resources in the near term.”
Western Queen Tungsten Discovery
Tungsten (W) laboratory assays have been received for selected pulp samples from an initial seven holes of previous RC drilling completed by the Company in 2021 as part of the Western Queen gold resource drill program. The initial seven holes were selected based on appropriate spatial coverage across the 900m strike length of high tenor
>1000ppm W in pXRF (refer Figure 1) and having at least one sample in the hole greater than 5000ppm W in the pXRF database.
Significant intersections from the pulp samples include 12m @ 0.56% WO3, 0.46g/t Au from 69m, with the higher grade section of 2m @ 2.48% WO3 and 0.12g/t Au from 70m in WQRC032, 12m @ 0.34% WO3 and 3.22g/t Au from 202m, with a higher grade section of 7m @ 0.49% WO3 and 4.71g/t Au from 206m in WQRC178, 9m @ 0.22% WO3 plus 0.35g/t Au from 76m with a higher grade section of 2m @ 0.75% WO3 and 0.48g/t Au from 81m in WQRC178 and 5m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.31g/t Au from 220m in WQRC176( refer to Figure 1 and Table 1).
The significant intersections from the seven holes of pulp samples complement the previously reported tungsten mineralisation within drillhole WQDD013 (Refer to Rumble Resources Limited ASX announcement High-grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen 6 August 2024) which returned a spectacular intersection of 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; including 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m(refer to Figure 2).
Figure 1 - Western Queen Project – Plan highlighting contoured maximum pXRF W in drill holes and location and intercepts of significant W intersections from pulp samples and WQDD013.
Encouragingly, all seven holes of pulps samples returned significant intercepts grading greater than 0.1% WO3. While geological investigations are preliminary, the tungsten mineralisation contains large aggregates of scheelite grains (up to 5mm) occurring parallel to the main foliation trend. The mineralisation is essentially multiple scheelite-pyroxene (tremolite)+/-gold endoskarn zones associated with the Western Queen orogenic shear zone (host to gold mineralisation) within dominant Archaean mafic amphibolite lithologies. Tungsten mineralisation occurs spatially proximal to gold mineralisation, however high-grade tungsten mineralisation does not always corelate with high-grade gold mineralisation The skarn development is thought to have been a later stage to the main gold event at Western Queen.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here's What You Need to Know
Resourcing Tomorrow is set to return from December 3 to 5 at the Business Design Centre in London.
This year's conference will spotlight the mining industry’s role in accelerating the global energy transition.
With over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and more.
Find out all the details below.
Break out of the echo chamber at Resourcing Tomorrow
The key theme for this year’s event is "Breaking Out of the Echo Chamber," as the mining sector has a unique opportunity to lead the global shift by forging new partnerships with governments, energy companies and original equipment manufacturers.
“Resourcing Tomorrow aims to unite the efforts of the mining industry and their broader partners in accelerating the path to net zero,” Resourcing Tomorrow Divisional Director Andrew Thake said during the conference’s program release.
“By initiating a discussion that reaches beyond the conventional mining industry, we create the foundation for a more coordinated, collaborative and successful response to the challenges presented by the energy transition."
This year’s comprehensive program will feature three simultaneous theaters covering the entire mining value chain over the course of three days.
The event will host over 250 speakers, including keynote presentations from figures such as:
- Mark Cutifani, chair of Vale Base Metals, a subsidiary of Vale (NYSE:VALE)
- Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD)
- Rohitesh Dawan, president and CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals
- Lamé Verre, co-founder and chair of Lean In Equity & Sustainability, award-winning energy executive
- Julie-Ann Adams, secretary general of the European Battery Recycling Association
One of the core focuses will be on the energy transition, exploring the demand for critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies. As the world shifts towards solar, wind and geothermal power, the mining industry is tasked with meeting the increasing demand for minerals in a sustainable and responsible manner.
Other key topics will include geopolitics and supply chains, where discussions will address the challenges posed by resource nationalism and trade wars, as well as the opportunities for building resilient, diversified supply chains.
Resourcing Tomorrow to promote global networking
The conference will also serve as a global platform for mining and energy professionals to connect, collaborate and form strategic partnerships.Attendees will include government representatives from countries such as Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the US.
Over 175 mining companies, including industry giants Barrick Gold, BHP (LSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), will be present, along with more than 500 industry investors.
In addition, the NextGen Leaders program will provide students and recent graduates with a platform to engage with industry leaders and explore career opportunities. This initiative aims to address the skills gap and ensure a diverse and talented future workforce for the mining industry.
The event will also feature several additions, including government roundtables, breakfast briefings and the Resourcing Tomorrow Connect platform, which facilitates one-on-one meetings between attendees. These sessions will cover critical topics such as green steel, emissions reporting and the role of OEMs in supply chains.
Register for Resourcing Tomorrow now
With an agenda-packed program including significant industry and government figures and filled with networking opportunities, Resourcing Tomorrow is setting up to be an impactful event for attendees.
Early bird registrations are open until September 20. Details on sponsorship packages, passes and other information can be found on the event’s official website.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) has produced further cash with gold selling at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,667 per ounce. A total of 4,973 ounces have been sold.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gold sales for 2024 exceed $18.23 Million.
- Current campaign gold sales reach $13.77 Million.
- Highest gold price achieved is A$3,727 per ounce.
- 154,000 tonnes delivered to the Mill, haulage continuing.
- Current campaign to conclude on 4 September 2024.
- First cash of $3.0 Million to be received by Auric shortly.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “Gold has sold at up to $3,727 per ounce during August with more to come.
“BML have delivered in excess of 154,000 tonnes to the Coolgardie mill with haulage and milling continuing. Some of that ore will be processed in another campaign later in the year. The current campaign is continuing to produce thousands of ounces of gold.
“Already we have passed $13.77 Million in gold sales for this current campaign of the year and total gold sales for 2024 passing $18.23 Million. We are in the middle of a highly successful time for the Company.
“By the middle of September, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is expected to generate in excess of $25 Million in gross gold sales for 2024. This current campaign is due to finish in early September. Unforeseen power outages and some inclement weather have slowed the whole process down, but we are hopeful more than 130,000 tonnes of the 150,000 tonne allocation at the Mill will get utilised in this campaign.
“A further campaign is planned at the Greenfields Mill towards the end of this year.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024 so everyone is focussed on making that happen,” said Mr English.
Photo: Jeffreys Find doré bars at Greenfields Mill.
The Greenfields Mill (Greenfields or Mill) is contracted to process up to 150,000 tonnes of ore for the current campaign through Auric’s Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML). As of 25 August 2024, just over 110,000 tonnes have been processed by the Mill.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
IMARC 2024: Here's What You Need to Know
Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.
Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.
Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.
IMARC programming to focus on net-zero theme
Nine concurrent conferences are happening at IMARC this year, with over 370 technical talks, panel discussions and strategic keynote presentations scheduled to take place at the three day event.
Over 9,000 attendees from more than 120 countries are expected to attend, with almost half being C-level and executives. More than 500 companies will be exhibiting on the conference’s 20,000 square metre show floor.
In excess of 600 mining leaders and resource experts will be presenting on stage during this year's edition of IMARC, with speakers including Rashpal Singh Bhatti of BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Dino Otranto of Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) and Bradley Milne of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF).
Government representatives involved in the global mining sector, such as Madeleine King, Australia’s minister for mining and resources, the Queensland Resources Council’s Janette Hewson and Suina Chahuán Kim, Brazil’s vice minister of mining, will also be participating in discussions at IMARC.
IMARC's theme this year, "Accelerating the Critical and Responsible Pathway to Net Zero," will cover various aspects of the mining value chain. Discussions will be narrowed down into seven more specific themes, namely:
- Fast-tracking the critical minerals value chain
- Operationalising the energy transition through innovation and collaboration
- Responsible mining initiatives that contribute to shared prosperity
- Leveraging technology and innovation to achieve productivity and operational excellence
- Accessing capital for project development, innovation and commercialisation
- Speeding up the project lifecycle to develop the mines of the future quicker
- Opportunities for global trade and investment
What’s new at IMARC this year?
IMARC is highlighting five additional features that are new this year for attendees.
Among these new features are two conferences — namely the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference and the AROSE Mining & Space conference. They will respectively revolve around the circular economy’s role, impact and benefits for mining, and the capabilities and collaborations between mining and space.
NextGen programs will be also be available for skills training. These were created to engage young leaders and students, and provide them with a glimpse of the workforce. They are also geared at facilitating career pathways.
As for those who wish to have in-depth discussions, intimate two hour sessions are available at executive briefings. These encourage leaders and policymakers to review matters that are set to influence the industry.
Lastly, a Share and Win program was designed to keep the event exciting. Participants who promote their presence at IMARC using an automated LinkedIn post will automatically be entered to win an iPad Pro at the event.
Register for IMARC now
Don’t miss the chance to attend Australia’s biggest mining conference this year. Online pre-registration is required. Click here to register, and here for the full registration guide, along with pass and sponsorship packages.
Group discounts are also available. The next early bird offer ends on September 13. You can also follow IMARC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay up to date on news surrounding the conference.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Western Australia's DEMIRS Launches New Online System for Environmental Approvals
The Western Australia Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is launching a new platform for state environmental approvals, the department announced on August 22.
The Resources Online platform will be a single-user portal that will provide better customer experiences and improve business processes when lodging environment applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.
“It will ultimately replace the current Environmental Assessment and Regulatory System,” DEMIRS said, adding that the portal is a key deliverable under the department’s Fast-tracking Mining Approvals program, which “aims to significantly expand and improve the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental lodgements.”
Targeting improved assessment timeframes and efficiency, the department said it has been working closely with stakeholders to ensure that the new product meets the mining sector's needs.
An industry-wide survey was opened on February 28 to gather insights that were then used to inform the design and department processes around the system. Responses were collected until March 15.
An industry working group consisting of participants from across the resource sector was also established to ensure that a variety of requirements and perspectives were addressed.
“Our goal was to ensure applications are submitted and assessed as efficiently as possible, so it was essential we worked closely with industry,” said Tyler Sujdovic, DEMIRS' executive director, resource and environmental compliance.
“The feedback we have been receiving from the working group has been encouraging,” he continued. “It tells us we are on the right track, and we are looking forward to welcoming the group back to test the system before going live.”
Resources Online is expected to launch at the end of September. DEMIRS said it is following a phased implementation approach, and the first release will be for Programme of Works applications.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
