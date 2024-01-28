Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

NASDAQ Listing Update

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Odessa Minerals

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a first pass review for the excellent uranium potential on its Lyndon Project, located approximately 200km south of Onslow and 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.

Exploration planning underway for on-ground reconnaissance in the coming weeks.

Highlights of historic data* include:

  • Reported Uranium grades (WAMEX/MINEDEX) up to 3,420ppm U3O8
  • Ten individual uranium occurrences (MINEDEX) on the Lyndon Project
  • Lyndon Project immediately adjoins Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Uranium Project, within 1.3km of the 15.6MLbs U3O8 announced resource1
  • Calcrete-hosted uranium mineralisation in carnotite (an oxide of uranium and vanadium and an important ore mineral) present at surface at the Jailor Bore, Baltic Bore and Ben Hur Prospects (Figure 1)
  • Historic surface high-grade uranium rock chip samples
  • Historic drilling and pre-JORC mineral resource reported in MINEDEX at the Jailor Bore Prospect
  • Extensive radiometric uranium anomalies largely untested by drilling
  • Paleochannel-hosted roll-front uranium target extends from Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Project with significant VTEM anomalies at the Relief Well Prospect

Figure 1: Carnotite (uranium) mineralisation (yellow mineral) in porous sandy limestone from the Ben Hur prospect.2

*Comment on using historic data

All assay information in this release has been compiled from historic data reported in Geological Survey of Western Australia’s MINEDEX Database, public filing by previous explorers or publicly available mineral exploration reports (the WAMEX archive). In the case of Jailor Bore, a historic mineral resource is presented in MINEDEX, but cannot be reported here as it is non-JORC compliant. Information is considered as historic by nature, and while all care has been taken to review and compile previous reports, ground testing and confirmation works are yet to be completed. Further information is contained in the End note/References section of this report and JORC Table 1.

David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said:

“With the Uranium Price recently hitting a 15 year high at around $105 a pound, we pushed the button on a review of historic uranium work at Lyndon. The proximity of Lyndon to Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Project is noted, and we believe our project has strong potential for uranium exploration and discovery. Most of these uranium targets at Lyndon are on granted tenements with heritage agreements and site surveys already in place. This will help to get exploration efforts for uranium going soon and we look forward to following up on this historic work in coming weeks.”

Lyndon Project Uranium Targeting

The Lyndon Project is located on the margin of the Carnarvon Basin and Gascoyne Complex approximately 200km south of Onslow and 200km NE of Carnarvon, in Western Australia. The project consists of over 1,000 square kilometres of exploration licenses and applications. The Company has previously conducted detailed airborne magnetics and radiometrics over a large part of the project area. As well as uranium occurrences, there are several known occurrences of pegmatites for lithium mineralisation targeting and the project has the potential for copper-gold, nickel-copper, and rare earth elements.

Project Geology & Previous Exploration

The Project area encompasses the unconformity between the eastern margin of the Phanerozoic Carnarvon Basin overlying Precambrian basement of the Gascoyne Province (Figure 2). The basement consists of Proterozoic granites, metamorphic gneisses and schists of the Gascoyne Complex. The western parts of the Project include the Palaeozoic-Mesozoic basin margin sedimentary sequences of the Southern Carnarvon Basin including the Merlinleigh Sub-Basin, marked by Devonian sedimentary carbonates; Carboniferous-Permian glacigene sediments of the Lyons Group; and the siliciclastic sequences of the Cretaceous Winning Group that were deposited coincident with NW-SE rifting.

Uranium mineralisation is found across multiple styles (Figure 3). Mineralisation at Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Project is Roll Front-Type, hosted within the Cretaceous Birdrong Sandstone and concentrated at redox boundaries. VTEM (Versatile Time-Domain ElectroMagnetic Survey) data suggests the Birdrong Sandstone extends across the Odessa Lyndon Project, in which the Relief Well prospect is situated.3 Jailor Bore, Baltic Bore and Ben Hur prospects express calcrete-type mineralisation, where uranium is concentrated in surficial deposits of carbonate-rich material. Langer-Heinrich Mine in Namibia (Paladin Energy) and Yeelerrie Deposit in Western Australia are calcrete type deposits.4


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:odelithium explorationlithium stocksrare earth explorationrare earth stocksresource investingResource Investing
ODE:AU
Odessa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Odessa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational

Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.

Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will recommence in March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Odessa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree

Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

×