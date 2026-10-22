Upland Software Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for November 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) ("Upland" or the "Company") today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Upland's financial results will be reported in a press release after market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
The Company's management will host the conference call, followed by a live question and answer period.
The conference call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1 (833) 461-5787 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (585) 542-9983 (recommended for participants outside North America, standard international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use meeting ID 521 982 733 to join the call.
Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve.
For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
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Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Simon
512-960-1010
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com
Media Contact:
Lloyd Berry
512-960-1010
media@uplandsoftware.com