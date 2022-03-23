Company NewsInvesting News

ProStar Holdings Inc. a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Trimble GPSGNSS receiver integration of its flagship product PointMan for Apple iOS. Trimble ® Catalyst™ is a revolutionary GNSS concept delivering positioning-as-a-service to Android™ and iOS devices. With the addition of the simple, lightweight Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver and an ...

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar ® " or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Trimble GPSGNSS receiver integration of its flagship product PointMan for Apple iOS.

Trimble ® Catalyst™ is a revolutionary GNSS concept delivering positioning-as-a-service to Android™ and iOS devices. With the addition of the simple, lightweight Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver and an on-demand accuracy-based subscription, PointMan's integration provides a precise and comprehensive data collection solution to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical underground infrastructure.

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ProStar are engaged in an integration partnership allowing the Company access to the Trimble GPS/GNSS receivers and Trimble Software Development Kit (SDK). The partnership allows ProStar to integrate its flagship mobile solution PointMan with Trimble's wide range of precision GPS/GNSS receivers, including the new Trimble Catalyst DA2. With this recent Trimble SDK release, PointMan now supports Trimble receivers for mobile devices running Google Android operating system and Apple iOS including, the DA2, R2, R12/I, and R1. PointMan iOS is now available on the Apple Store.

"We worked very closely with Trimble's software development team in order to complete the integration of PointMan with Trimble's GPS/GNSS receivers supporting Apple's iOS," stated Vasa Dasan, ProStar's COO. " This development adds significant value and flexibility to our Trimble partnership as it provides the ability to support Trimble clients that have chosen the Android operating system as well as those that prefer Apple as their device of choice."

About Trimble Geospatial
Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .
visit: geospatial.trimble.com .

About ProStar:
ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company's recent Management's Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 27, 2021, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .


Primary Logo

Overview

Every year, inaccurate, unreliable, and incomplete information about subsurface infrastructure creates significant environmental, personal, and property damages. In 2019, the United States alone suffered over US$30 billion in societal costs due to damage to buried infrastructure globally. In the past two decades, the United States suffered 1,906 personal injuries and 421 needless deaths. In the face of the rising industry, government, and public insistence for precise underground location and mapping software, ProStar™ (TSXV:MAPS,OTCQB:MAPPF,OTCQX: MAPPF) is providing government agencies, infrastructure companies, and some of the world’s largest engineering firms precision subsurface and surface data for sectors like utility, oil and gas, construction, engineering, and surveying. With 19 issued patents, the ProStar system is compatible with virtually all mobile devices, GPS/GNSS receivers, and electromagnetic locators on the market.

ProStar captures, records, and visualizes survey-grade utility location data through cloud-based and mobile applications, a market estimated in 2019 as worth US$5.17 billion, growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 percent. The same report states that by 2023, the global commercial utility locator market is expected to be worth US$7.5 billion.

ProStar Announces Trimble Integration Of PointMan For Apple iOS

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar ® " or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Trimble GPSGNSS receiver integration of its flagship product PointMan for Apple iOS.

"We are excited to support ProStar's PointMan running on iOS devices for our wide range of GPS/GNSS receivers, including our newest receiver, the Catalyst DA2," stated Stephanie Machaud, Strategic Marketing Manager. " The new DA2 is powered by Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS technology and at 12 OZ, it is the smallest, lightest, and most precise GNSS receiver that we have ever developed and provides for a powerful data collection solution with ProStar's PointMan. Combining PointMan with Trimble's DA2 catalyst provides a precise and comprehensive data collection solution to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical underground infrastructure. "

ProStar Atop Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar ® " or "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce it has been named to Fast Company 's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. ProStar joins the ranks of Microsoft, Canva, SpaceX, Netflix, Epic Games, and many more.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company 's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

ProStar, the World Leader in Developing Precision Mapping Solutions®, Has Been Granted Another Major Patent for Utility Data Management

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar ® " or "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce that Canadian Patent No. 2980438 prepared and prosecuted by Lewis Roca LLP, one of the United States leading intellectual property law firms, has been granted to ProStar ® . The patent is considered a pioneer patent in the field of utility data collection and directed to an improved method for calculating tolerance zones for utility assets. The patented method provides critical utility asset data in a more timely and efficient manner which helps to prevent damages to utilities and the environment during infrastructure construction, repair, and groundbreaking activities.

"ProStar is the pioneer in precision utility locating, precision utility mapping, as well as digital management of underground utility and pipeline information," said Raymond R. Tabandeh, the Lewis Roca partner who prosecuted the patent. "This is ProStar's 21 st issued patent and further buttresses ProStar's extensive U.S. and Canadian patent portfolio," added Tabandeh.

Landmark EPC Adopts ProStar's PointMan Solution to Digitally Map Critical Underground Infrastructure of Boulder, Colorado

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar ® " or "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce that Landmark EPC, after a detailed analysis of available solutions, will utilize ProStar's PointMan to precisely map buried infrastructure of the City of Boulder including the city's Sewer and Service systems.

"The current process of locating sewer mains and service systems and just placing a paint mark on the ground is dated and it can lead to costly damages, delays, and utility service disruptions, all of which was happening in Boulder during the expansion of the City's fiber-optic infrastructure", stated Skip McIntosh, Co-founder of Landmark SUE Services. "ProStar's PointMan precision mapping solution means we can now locate, mark and map critical underground infrastructure in the proposed right-of-way for the fiber loop. This technology means we can eliminate costly damages often incurred to the sewer mains and service systems during fiber installation. Typically, it is up to the utility contractor who is placing the fiber lines to locate sewer and other services in the right-of-way, which was nearly impossible. We can now address these issues that have plagued this industry for decades."

ProStar Hires Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Sutherland's responsibilities include creating opportunities for the Company through actions such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, and deals that leverage the value of the Company's business platform. Mr. Sutherland will also advocate for the Company by attending industry and investor conferences and being the primary contact point for investor relations.

"Prostar has a globally scalable product that has an opportunity to deliver immense value to the construction industry, insurance entities, municipalities, and numerous other clients. Prostar has an exceptional opportunity, and I am very pleased to be a part of the Company's success."

Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Healthcare team to use Connected Health™ kits to provide dignity in care for up to 85 patients

JustKitchen Launches Pilot Program with Panasonic Taiwan to Provide Contactless Smart Delivery

The Company is Planning to use Smart Lockers to Ensure the Contactless Delivery of Branded Meals for up to 500 Employees at Panasonic's Taiwan Headquarters on a Daily Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Panasonic Taiwan (" Panasonic ") for a business-to-business pilot program (the Pilot Program ") to provide food for its head office employees. The Pilot Program is being planned to include the use of a technology-enabled smart lockers to ensure the contactless delivery of food. The Company's JKOS platform will be used to provide Panasonic with a white-label food ordering portal during the Pilot Program.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Senior Management and Board Appointments

New Chief Executive Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Board Member Appointments to DGTL Holdings Inc. and New Managing Director Appointed to Hashoff LLC to Lead Corporate Integration and Long-Term Organizational Development Plans

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL Holdings") reports that it has appointed new senior executive and board of director post the successful completion of a Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") merger with Engagement Labs. The company also reports on near-term corporate integration projects and long-term organizational development plans.

Cloud DX Announces Closing of Private Placement

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 260 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $260,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on January 27, 2025 (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto Time) on January 27, 2024

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid to certain registered brokers a cash commission in the amount equal to $13,000 (5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering); and (ii) issued to certain registered brokers 37,142 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $4,985,000 Funding Contribution from the Canadian Government

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received repayable funding of $4,985,000 to expand manufacturing operations and global markets for nuclear magnetic resonance products from the government of Canada .

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We are very thankful for the support from the Canadian government," said Sean Krakiwsky , founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "Nanalysis is thrilled to be one of the recipients from Prairies Economic Development Canada. This funding allows us to accelerate product innovation, expand our manufacturing capabilities, build up inventory levels to mitigate any supply chain issues and de-risk potential down time through redundant equipment. These funds will help enable us to continue to drive significant growth as we expand our global footprint."

The funding is provided through Prairies Economic Development Canada's ("PrairiesCan") Business Scale-up and Productivity program, which provides fast growing tech firms with support to scale-up and enter new markets. Nanalysis will draw down on the funds over the next three years with interest-free repayments commencing on September 1, 2025 .

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

About Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba . Its programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger. Its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law pertaining to the following: the Option and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-4-985-000-funding-contribution-from-the-canadian-government-301505405.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

