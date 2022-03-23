ProStar Holdings Inc. a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions ® is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Trimble GPSGNSS receiver integration of its flagship product PointMan for Apple iOS. Trimble ® Catalyst™ is a revolutionary GNSS concept delivering positioning-as-a-service to Android™ and iOS devices. With the addition of the simple, lightweight Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver and an ...

MAPS:CA