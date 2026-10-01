UnitedHealthcare 2027 Medicare Plans Focus on Affordability, Simplicity and a More Connected Healthcare Experience

- Delivering the core benefits consumers rely on most, including broad access to $0 premium plans, $0 primary care visits and affordable prescription drug coverage
- Helping meet the needs of complex, diverse populations through Special Needs Plans (SNP), personalized benefits and whole-person care
- Making healthcare easier to navigate through enhanced UCard ® capabilities, digital tools and more personalized member experiences
UnitedHealthcare today introduced its 2027 Medicare Advantage plans, designed to bring affordability, simplicity and a more connected care experience to a growing and increasingly diverse population of beneficiaries. As America's most chosen Medicare brand for 18 years in a row 1 , the company's Medicare portfolio continues to focus on delivering the benefits members value most while advancing new ways to make healthcare more accessible, personalized and easier to use.
"Millions of Americans rely on Medicare Advantage because it delivers unmatched value, quality and peace of mind designed for the real needs of people," said Bobby Hunter, president of UnitedHealthcare. "As those needs continue to evolve, our responsibility is not only to protect the benefits they have today, but also to help build a Medicare experience that is simpler, more connected and easier to navigate. By combining innovative technologies, strong provider partnerships and a relentless focus on affordability, we are committed to making healthcare more personalized and more sustainable for the people we serve."
Delivering more benefits at a lower cost
For 2027, UnitedHealthcare continues to offer Medicare Advantage plans built around the benefits consumers value most.
- Broad access to affordable coverage
- More than 94% of Medicare-eligible individuals nationwide will have access to a UnitedHealthcare Medicare plan.
- Approximately 90% of Medicare-eligible consumers with access to a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan will have a $0 premium option.
- More than 95% of non-SNP members never reach their annual maximum out-of-pocket limit, and many spend less than $300 a year on care. 2
- Preserving the benefits members value most
- All members will have access to $0 primary care visits, $0 preventive care services and $0 Tier 1 prescription drug copays in 2027.
- Dental, vision and hearing benefits help support whole-person health and are not typically available through Original Medicare.
Supporting people with a range of health and coverage needs
UnitedHealthcare offers Medicare Advantage plans designed to support people across a range of health and coverage needs, from affordable everyday coverage to more specialized support for people managing chronic or complex conditions. In 2027, the company continues to prioritize HMO, Chronic Special Needs Plan (C-SNP) and Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) offerings.
- Focus on high-value HMO plans and coordinated coverage
- Approximately 95% of Medicare-eligible individuals in UnitedHealthcare's footprint will have access to a Medicare Advantage HMO plan in 2027, with most having a $0 premium.
- HMO plans provide strong value through coordinated care, lower out-of-pocket costs and access to supplemental benefits that support members' health and well-being.
- People enrolled in HMOs saved more than $175 annually in out-of-pocket costs compared to members in LPPO plans. 3
- Enhanced coordination for dual-eligible individuals
- UnitedHealthcare D-SNPs will reach approximately 74% of dual-eligible individuals, helping coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits through increasingly integrated care models.
- The company's 2027 D-SNP portfolio remains focused on improving care coordination, strengthening benefit integration and delivering a more seamless experience for people with complex health and social needs.
- Expanded support for people with chronic conditions
- UnitedHealthcare C-SNPs will reach approximately 48 million Medicare-eligible individuals in 2027, providing specialized support for people living with conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic heart failure.
- These plans offer benefits and access to care models tailored to the unique needs of individuals managing chronic conditions, helping connect members with the care, medications and support they need.
Enhancing the UCard experience
Beginning in 2027, UnitedHealthcare is introducing updates that further evolve the exclusive UCard experience, making it more secure, easier to use and better positioned to help members easily access more of what their plan offers. Enhancements include:
- A simpler, more secure experience
- Members will receive a dedicated Member ID card for health plan information and an enhanced UCard for eligible benefit credits and rewards.
- The new UCard also introduces enhanced security and functionality with Mastercard®, enabling real-time utilities payments for qualifying D-SNP members.
- Greater convenience
- Members can use their benefits at more than 70,000 participating retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Dollar General, Target and others, to purchase eligible over-the-counter items, healthy food and other everyday essentials.
- Expanded retail and payment networks will give members more places to shop, pay for eligible items and use their benefits.
- Enhanced digital access
- Members can view balances, covered products and participating retailers online or through the UnitedHealthcare app.
- Digital tools provide real-time visibility and support whenever members need it.
Driving affordable prescription coverage
UnitedHealthcare continues to focus on affordable access to prescription medications. Highlights include:
- Affordable access to commonly used medications
- $0 Tier 1 prescription drug copays for nearly all Medicare Advantage members.
- Expanded access to low-cost generic medications.
- Convenient pharmacy options
- Broad access to more than 60,000 network pharmacies including retail chains, grocers and independent pharmacies, as well as Optum Home Delivery for eligible prescriptions.
- Availability of 100-day supplies for many commonly prescribed medications.
- Enhanced Part D value
- $0 Tier 1 copays at preferred pharmacies for stand-alone Part D plans.
- Resources that help members understand prescription costs and coverage options as they move through the year.
The bottom line
By investing in high-value Medicare Advantage plans, expanding support for people with chronic and complex health needs, and making healthcare easier to navigate, UnitedHealthcare is helping ensure Medicare remains affordable, accessible and positioned for the future.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the healthcare experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with physicians, care professionals, hospitals and other care facilities. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified healthcare company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .
1 Most chosen based on total plan enrollment from 2008-2026 Medicare Enrollment Data.
2 UHC non-SNP MAPD claims analysis, 2023-2025.
3 2025 UHC non-SNP claims data. HMO vs. LPPO out-of-pocket cost analysis in markets with both HMOs and LPPOs in same footprint.
Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies. For Medicare Advantage and/or Prescription Drug Plans: A Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract and/or a Medicare-approved Part D sponsor. For Dual Special Needs Plans: A Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid Program. Enrollment in the plan depends on the plan's contract renewal with Medicare.
Benefits, features and/or devices may vary by plan/area. Limitations, exclusions and/or network restrictions may apply.
The healthy food and utilities benefit is a special supplemental benefit available only to chronically ill enrollees with a qualifying condition, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, chronic heart failure, chronic high blood pressure and/or chronic high cholesterol, who also meet plan criteria indicating they are at high risk for hospitalization and eligible for intensive care coordination. There may be other qualifying chronic conditions not listed. If you use this benefit for certain utilities, it may be considered income for housing assistance. Check with your housing authority for details.
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