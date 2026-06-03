UnitedHealth Group Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions

UnitedHealth Group Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) provided updates on its 2026 annual shareholder meeting and actions taken by its Board of Directors.

Shareholders re-elected current directors: Charles Baker, Timothy Flynn, Paul Garcia, Kristen Gil, Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Stephen Hemsley, F. William McNabb III, Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D. and John Noseworthy, M.D.

Shareholders also:

  • Approved the advisory resolution on the Company's executive compensation.
  • Ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
  • Voted against the shareholder proposal requesting any Board Chair to be independent.

At its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.32 per share, to be paid on June 23, 2026, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business June 15, 2026.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a healthcare and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the healthcare experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow UnitedHealth Group on LinkedIn .

Investors:
investor_relations@uhg.com

Media:
uhgmedia@uhg.com

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