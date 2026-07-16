UnitedHealth Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Second Quarter 2026 Revenues of $112.0 Billion; Earnings from Operations of $8.0 Billion
- Earnings of $6.04 Per Share and Adjusted Earnings of $6.38 Per Share
- Updated Full Year 2026 Earnings Outlook Range to $18.45 to $18.95 Per Share; Adjusted Earnings Range of $19.50 to $20.00 Per Share
To view this information in a different format, including graphics, published on our website, click here: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/content/dam/UHG/PDF/investors/2026/unh-reports-second-quarter-2026-results.pdf
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) today reported second quarter 2026 results and raised guidance for full year 2026.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716830877/en/
"Our results and outlook reflect the continuing progress in our work to simplify how we operate, improve both affordability and the health care experience for patients and care providers and apply modern technology to create real improvement for people," said Stephen Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
The company now expects full year 2026 adjusted net earnings between $19.50 to $20.00 per share resulting from performance year-to-date and an improved outlook for the remainder of the year. A table outlining the company's updated outlook is below, with additional detail on page 7 of this release.
Consolidated revenues for the second quarter 2026 were $112.0 billion and earnings from operations were $8.0 billion, with a net margin of 4.9%. Cash flows from operations were $11.1 billion, or 1.9x net income, and the debt-to-capital ratio was 41.2% as of June 30, 2026.
UnitedHealth Group's medical cost ratio was 86.7% for the second quarter 2026, reflecting cost and pricing discipline, as well as mix changes across all benefit offerings. The operating cost ratio of 12.7% in the second quarter 2026 compared to 12.3% in the second quarter 2025, reflecting targeted investments in technology, operations and the community.
Over the last year, the company has advanced a broad set of reforms and commitments to improve affordability, transparency and simplicity for care providers and consumers. These actions reflect the company's deep commitment to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. These actions are outlined in more detail on page 3 of this release.
Second Quarter 2026 Key Performance Metrics
- Second quarter 2026 adjusted net earnings were $6.38 per share.
- The medical care ratio was 86.7% and reflected product design changes, improved medical management and better aligned pricing. MCR was affected by $860 million of net favorable prior period development, with the majority related to 2026 dates of service.
- The operating cost ratio of 12.7% included targeted investments in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, care delivery enhancements, consumer experience and community support.
- UnitedHealthcare served 48.5 million consumers and reported revenues of $86.0 billion and earnings of $3.9 billion, with operating margins of 4.6%.
- Optum supported more than 120 million consumers and generated revenues of $65.7 billion and earnings of $4.0 billion, representing 160 basis points of margin expansion year-over-year.
|
UnitedHealth Group Updated 2026 Full Year Guidance
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Reported Operating
|
|
Adjusted Operating
|
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
|
|
|
> $12,000
|
|
> $12,000
|
|
Optum Health
|
|
|
|
> $2,275
|
|
> $2,215
|
|
Optum Insight
|
|
|
|
> $4,925
|
|
> $4,750
|
|
Optum Rx
|
|
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
Optum (a)
|
|
|
|
> $13,450
|
|
> $13,215
|
|
UnitedHealth Group
|
|
|
|
> $25,450
|
|
> $25,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical Care Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.1% ± 25 bps
|
|
Tax Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
~18.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
~$24,000
|
|
Share Repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
At Least $5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings to UNH Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
> $16,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Adjusted (b)
|
|
Net Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
$18.45 - $18.95
|
|
$19.50 - $20.00
|
|(a)
|
Refer to page 7 of this release for a bridge of Optum Reported to Adjusted Operating Earnings.
|(b)
|
Refer to page 16 of this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure.
Addressing America's Healthcare Challenges with Sustainable Solutions
UnitedHealth Group remains committed to addressing the issues that make health care costly and complicated for the people and providers we serve. Recent actions taken to address these issues include:
|
Governance, Oversight and Transparency
|
Making the health system work better for everyone starts with trust, transparency and accountability. The company is strengthening that foundation by deepening oversight and renewing its leadership culture.
|
United Health Foundation
|
The United Health Foundation has been refreshed, expanding its priorities to include rural health, maternal and children's health and behavioral health, among others.
|
Affordability, Rural Care and Benefits
|
The company is taking steps to increase support and access and decrease costs for all communities served.
|
Prior Approval Reform
|
The company is removing prior approval requirements, standardizing processes across the industry, cutting back on paperwork and increasing transparency into the prior approval process, making it quicker and simpler for doctors to treat patients.
|
Pharmacy Reform and Drug Affordability
|
To combat high prescription drug costs, the company is lowering out-of-pocket costs for patients and bringing greater transparency to pharmacy benefits, setting a new standard for the industry.
UnitedHealth Group Second Quarter 2026 Results
|
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
2026
|
|
June 30,
2025
|
|
March 31,
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$112.0 billion
|
|
$111.6 billion
|
|
$111.7 billion
|
Earnings from Operations
|
$8.0 billion
|
|
$5.2 billion
|
|
$9.0 billion
|
Net Margin
|
4.9%
|
|
3.1%
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
- UnitedHealth Group's second quarter 2026 revenues were $112.0 billion compared to $111.6 billion in the year ago quarter.
- Second quarter 2026 earnings from operations of $8.0 billion compared to $5.2 billion in the year ago quarter, driven by strong performance across both UnitedHealthcare and Optum.
- The second quarter 2026 medical care ratio was 86.7% compared to 89.4% in the second quarter 2025. The year-over-year decrease was driven by benefit design and pricing discipline, member mix and medical cost management initiatives. Net medical reserve development was $860 million in the quarter.
- Days claims payable were 47.0 compared to 48.6 in the first quarter 2026 and 44.5 in the second quarter 2025. The sequential variation was driven by normal seasonality. Days sales outstanding of 17.7 compared to 21.6 in the first quarter 2026 and 19.9 in the year ago quarter, with the sequential and year-over-year decrease due to payment timing.
- The second quarter 2026 operating cost ratio of 12.7% compared to 12.3% in second quarter 2025, reflecting incremental investments in technology, processes and people to improve care delivery and customer experiences and advance community health.
- Cash flows from operations were $11.1 billion, or 1.9 times net income, reflecting the timing of a substantial government payment, along with strong earnings performance and disciplined working capital management.
- Debt-to-capital ratio was 41.2% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 42.9% in the first quarter 2026 and 44.1% in the second quarter 2025. The company continues to target a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of approximately 40.0% by year-end.
- The company repurchased $4.0 billion of its common stock through mid-July 2026 and is on track to repurchase at least $5.0 billion for the full year 2026.
UnitedHealthcare Second Quarter 2026 Results
UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits to individuals and employers, as well as Government Program beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.
|
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
2026
|
|
June 30,
2025
|
|
March 31,
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$86.0 billion
|
|
$86.1 billion
|
|
$86.3 billion
|
Earnings from Operations
|
$3.9 billion
|
|
$2.1 billion
|
|
$5.7 billion
|
Operating Margin
|
4.6%
|
|
2.4%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
UnitedHealthcare
- UnitedHealthcare continues to improve the consumer experience, including by expanding care access and digital services, simplifying prior approvals and offering greater support to rural hospitals and care providers.
- UnitedHealthcare second quarter 2026 revenues of $86.0 billion compared to $86.1 billion in the second quarter 2025. UnitedHealthcare served 48.5 million people in the second quarter 2026, down 525,000 sequentially.
- UnitedHealthcare's second quarter 2026 earnings from operations were $3.9 billion and operating margin was 4.6% compared to $2.1 billion and 2.4% in second quarter 2025. The year-over-year increase was driven by medical and operating cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes.
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual
- UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual second quarter 2026 revenues were $20.0 billion compared to $19.8 billion in the second quarter 2025.
- The number of people served contracted by 145,000 in the second quarter 2026 due to attrition in employer self-funded and fully-insured products.
UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
- UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement second quarter 2026 revenues were $42.4 billion compared to $42.6 billion in the second quarter 2025 due to fewer seniors served.
- Seniors served through Medicare Advantage, including programs serving complex populations included in Medicaid, have contracted by 965,000 since year-end 2025.
UnitedHealthcare Community & State
- UnitedHealthcare Community & State second quarter 2026 revenues were $23.6 billion compared to $23.7 billion in the second quarter 2025.
- People served contracted by 380,000 in the second quarter 2026 primarily due to the planned exit from the Louisiana health plan, as well as ongoing Medicaid eligibility requirements.
Optum Second Quarter 2026 Results
The Optum businesses serve participants throughout health care, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance by optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.
|
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
2026
|
|
June 30,
2025
|
|
March 31,
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$65.7 billion
|
|
$67.2 billion
|
|
$63.7 billion
|
Earnings from Operations
|
$4.0 billion
|
|
$3.1 billion
|
|
$3.3 billion
|
Operating Margin
|
6.2%
|
|
4.6%
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Optum Health
- Optum Health continues to show steady momentum, with ongoing improvements in access to care and clinical and operational discipline driving better patient outcomes, increased provider satisfaction and cost management savings as the business recenters on its integrated value-based care delivery model.
- Optum Health's second quarter 2026 revenues of $23.5 billion decreased 5% year-over-year due to ~700,000 fewer value-based care patients served.
- Second quarter 2026 earnings from operations were $1.2 billion, representing a 5.1% operating margin. The year-over-year increase was driven by strong operational improvements and medical cost management.
Optum Insight
- Optum Insight continues to bring AI-enabled products and services to the market, including autonomous coding and digital prior authorization tools, and completed its acquisition of Alegeus on July 2, 2026, expanding the company's consumer-directed healthcare account capabilities.
- Optum Insight reported second quarter 2026 revenues of $5.4 billion.
- Second quarter 2026 earnings from operations were $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the second quarter 2025. The year-over-year increase was driven by operational improvements and timing of contracts.
Optum Rx
- Optum Rx is leading an industry-wide shift toward greater transparency and affordability through a modern pharmacy care model that eliminates spread pricing, replaces volume-based incentives with clearly defined per-member fees and provides full disclosure of manufacturer payments.
- Optum Rx's second quarter 2026 revenues were $38.3 billion compared to $38.5 billion in second quarter 2025.
- Earnings from operations for the second quarter 2026 were $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the second quarter 2025, reflecting specialty generics adoption and continued operational improvements. Adjusted scripts were 387 million compared to 414 million last year due to membership declines within UnitedHealthcare and other customers.
UnitedHealth Group 2026 Outlook
|
($ and weighted-average shares in millions; except per share data)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
Operating Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
|
> $10,800
|
|
> $12,000
|
|
Optum Health
|
|
> $2,200
|
|
> $2,275
|
|
Optum Insight
|
|
> $4,750
|
|
> $4,925
|
|
Optum Rx
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
Optum
|
|
> $13,200
|
|
> $13,450
|
|
UnitedHealth Group
|
|
> $24,000
|
|
> $25,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings to UNH Shareholders
|
|
> $15,600
|
|
> $16,750
|
|
Diluted Net Earnings per Share to UNH Shareholders
|
|
> $17.10
|
|
$18.45 - $18.95
|
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share (1)
|
|
> $17.75
|
|
$19.50 - $20.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical Care Ratio
|
|
88.8% ± 50 bps
|
|
88.1% ± 25 bps
|
|
Tax Rate
|
|
~19.25%
|
|
~18.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operations
|
|
> $18,000
|
|
~$24,000
|
|
Share Repurchase
|
|
~$2,500
|
|
At Least $5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Refer to page 16 of this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Below outlines the 2026 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Bridge for Optum as of July 16, 2026.
|
Optum 2026 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Bridge
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Optum Health
|
|
Optum Insight
|
|
Optum Rx
|
|
Total Optum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2026 Reported Operating Earnings Guidance
|
|
> $2,275 (1)
|
|
> $4,925
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
> $13,450
|
Net Portfolio Divestitures, Restructuring and Other
|
|
$345
|
|
$(175)
|
|
-
|
|
$170
|
Net Change in Third Party Loss Contracts
|
|
$(405)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$(405)
|
2026 Adjusted Operating Earnings
|
|
> $2,215
|
|
> $4,750
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
> $13,215
|
Adjusted Operating Earnings as of January 27, 2026
|
|
> $1,577
|
|
> $4,750
|
|
> $6,250
|
|
> $12,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Optum Health includes $405 million of 2026 operating earnings related to the net change in loss contracts reserve, which will be excluded from adjusted operating earnings and adjusted earnings per share.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow UnitedHealth Group on LinkedIn .
Earnings Conference Call
As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the company's results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live webcast of this conference call from the Investor Relations page of the company's website ( www.unitedhealthgroup.com ). Following the call, a webcast replay will be on the Investor Relations page through July 30, 2026. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated July 16, 2026, can also be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include "forward-looking" statements which are intended to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; our ability to successfully execute initiatives designed to simplify and improve the consumer healthcare experience; our ability to effectively execute our value-based care strategies; the DOJ's legal actions concerning our participation in the Medicare program; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to maintain or increase our market share; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; risks and uncertainties associated with our increasing use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies; failure to complete, manage or integrate strategic transactions; risks and uncertainties associated with the sale of our remaining operations in South America; risks associated with public health crises arising from large-scale medical emergencies, pandemics, natural disasters and other extreme events; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; downgrades in our credit ratings; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, reinvest in our business, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock.
This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations, more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums
|
|
$86,956
|
|
$87,905
|
|
$174,517
|
|
$174,439
|
Products
|
|
13,835
|
|
13,564
|
|
27,085
|
|
26,600
|
Services
|
|
10,018
|
|
9,039
|
|
19,797
|
|
18,011
|
Investment and other income
|
|
1,223
|
|
1,108
|
|
2,354
|
|
2,141
|
Total revenues
|
|
112,032
|
|
111,616
|
|
223,753
|
|
221,191
|
Operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical costs
|
|
75,358
|
|
78,585
|
|
148,847
|
|
151,996
|
Operating costs
|
|
14,268
|
|
13,778
|
|
29,658
|
|
27,372
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
13,375
|
|
13,019
|
|
26,198
|
|
25,409
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,040
|
|
1,084
|
|
2,069
|
|
2,145
|
Total operating costs
|
|
104,041
|
|
106,466
|
|
206,772
|
|
206,922
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
7,991
|
|
5,150
|
|
16,981
|
|
14,269
|
Interest expense
|
|
(962)
|
|
(1,027)
|
|
(1,917)
|
|
(2,025)
|
Loss on sale of subsidiary and subsidiaries held for sale
|
|
(61)
|
|
(41)
|
|
(133)
|
|
(56)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
6,968
|
|
4,082
|
|
14,931
|
|
12,188
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(1,298)
|
|
(510)
|
|
(2,780)
|
|
(2,142)
|
Net earnings
|
|
5,670
|
|
3,572
|
|
12,151
|
|
10,046
|
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(186)
|
|
(166)
|
|
(387)
|
|
(348)
|
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
|
$5,484
|
|
$3,406
|
|
$11,764
|
|
$9,698
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a)
|
|
$6.04
|
|
$3.74
|
|
$12.94
|
|
$10.61
|
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (b)
|
|
$6.38
|
|
$4.08
|
|
$13.61
|
|
$11.29
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
906
|
|
910
|
|
908
|
|
914
|
(a)
|
The calculation of diluted earnings per share includes an immaterial reduction to the numerator related to forward share repurchase contracts for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026.
|
(b)
|
See page 16 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
$31,468
|
|
$28,121
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
21,573
|
|
23,018
|
Other current assets
|
|
33,819
|
|
39,443
|
Total current assets
|
|
86,860
|
|
90,582
|
Long-term investments
|
|
57,716
|
|
54,251
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
165,151
|
|
164,748
|
Total assets
|
|
$309,727
|
|
$309,581
|
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
|
|
|
|
Medical costs payable
|
|
$38,930
|
|
$39,337
|
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
3,827
|
|
6,069
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
69,063
|
|
69,491
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
111,820
|
|
114,897
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities
|
|
69,501
|
|
72,320
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
22,457
|
|
20,666
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,436
|
|
1,608
|
Equity
|
|
104,513
|
|
100,090
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
|
$309,727
|
|
$309,581
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$12,151
|
|
$10,046
|
Noncash items:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,069
|
|
2,145
|
Deferred income taxes and other
|
|
176
|
|
40
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
624
|
|
572
|
Loss on sale of subsidiary and subsidiaries held for sale
|
|
133
|
|
56
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
4,811
|
|
(215)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
19,964
|
|
12,644
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
(Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities) sales and maturities of investments, net of purchases
|
|
(2,751)
|
|
1,327
|
Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software
|
|
(1,562)
|
|
(1,784)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions and other transactions, net
|
|
(98)
|
|
(734)
|
Repayment of care provider loans - cyberattack
|
|
197
|
|
1,293
|
Other, net
|
|
(31)
|
|
(1,618)
|
Cash flows used for investing activities
|
|
(4,245)
|
|
(1,516)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Common share repurchases
|
|
(1,646)
|
|
(5,545)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(4,092)
|
|
(3,912)
|
Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt
|
|
(4,813)
|
|
1,566
|
Other, net
|
|
(1,064)
|
|
43
|
Cash flows used for financing activities
|
|
(11,615)
|
|
(7,848)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(3)
|
|
29
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash within businesses held for sale
|
|
4,101
|
|
3,309
|
Less: net change in cash within businesses held for sale
|
|
119
|
|
(25)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,220
|
|
3,284
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
24,365
|
|
25,312
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$28,585
|
|
$28,596
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
REVENUES BY BUSINESS - SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Optum
|
|
UnitedHealth
|
|
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
|
Optum
|
|
Optum
|
|
Optum
|
|
Total
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$86,017
|
|
$23,472
|
|
$5,402
|
|
$38,292
|
|
$65,663
|
|
$112,032
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
Adjusted revenues (b)
|
|
$86,017
|
|
$23,471
|
|
$5,402
|
|
$38,292
|
|
$65,662
|
|
$112,031
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$86,103
|
|
$24,725
|
|
$5,232
|
|
$38,459
|
|
$67,225
|
|
$111,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$172,282
|
|
$47,581
|
|
$10,527
|
|
$74,028
|
|
$129,412
|
|
$223,753
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
|
—
|
|
2
|
|
(77)
|
|
—
|
|
(75)
|
|
(75)
|
Adjusted revenues (b)
|
|
$172,282
|
|
$47,583
|
|
$10,450
|
|
$74,028
|
|
$129,337
|
|
$223,678
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$170,720
|
|
$49,562
|
|
$10,259
|
|
$73,591
|
|
$131,110
|
|
$221,191
|
UnitedHealthcare Revenues
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic
|
|
$19,048
|
|
$18,950
|
|
$38,254
|
|
$38,016
|
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global
|
|
944
|
|
819
|
|
1,856
|
|
1,601
|
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total
|
|
19,992
|
|
19,769
|
|
40,110
|
|
39,617
|
UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
|
|
42,390
|
|
42,623
|
|
84,472
|
|
84,328
|
UnitedHealthcare Community & State
|
|
23,635
|
|
23,711
|
|
47,700
|
|
46,775
|
Total UnitedHealthcare revenues
|
|
$86,017
|
|
$86,103
|
|
$172,282
|
|
$170,720
|
(a)
|
Optum and consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include Optum eliminations of $1,503 and $1,191; and corporate eliminations of $39,648 and $41,712, respectively. Optum and consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include Optum eliminations of $2,724 and $2,302; and corporate eliminations of $77,941 and $80,639, respectively.
|
(b)
|
See page 16 for description of non-GAAP measures.
|(c)
|Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect the realignment of Optum Financial.
|
Note: See end notes for further information regarding non-GAAP adjustments.
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
EARNINGS BY BUSINESS - SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Optum
|
|
UnitedHealth
|
|
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
|
Optum
|
|
Optum
|
|
Optum
|
|
Total
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
$3,942
|
|
$1,190
|
|
$1,369
|
|
$1,490
|
|
$4,049
|
|
$7,991
|
Net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts (1)
|
|
—
|
|
35
|
|
4
|
|
—
|
|
39
|
|
39
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
|
—
|
|
(51)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(51)
|
|
(51)
|
Adjusted earnings from operations (a)
|
|
$3,942
|
|
$1,174
|
|
$1,373
|
|
$1,490
|
|
$4,037
|
|
$7,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
5.1 %
|
|
25.3 %
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
6.2 %
|
|
7.1 %
|
Adjusted operating margin (a)
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
25.4 %
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
$2,075
|
|
$429
|
|
$1,205
|
|
$1,441
|
|
$3,075
|
|
$5,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
2.4 %
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
$9,636
|
|
$2,331
|
|
$2,332
|
|
$2,682
|
|
$7,345
|
|
$16,981
|
Net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts (1)
|
|
—
|
|
341
|
|
(524)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(191)
|
|
(191)
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
|
—
|
|
(186)
|
|
339
|
|
—
|
|
153
|
|
153
|
Adjusted earnings from operations (a)
|
|
$9,636
|
|
$2,486
|
|
$2,147
|
|
$2,674
|
|
$7,307
|
|
$16,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
5.6 %
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
22.2 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
7.6 %
|
Adjusted operating margin (a)
|
|
5.6 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
|
20.5 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
5.6 %
|
|
7.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
$7,301
|
|
$1,840
|
|
$2,369
|
|
$2,759
|
|
$6,968
|
|
$14,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
6.5 %
|
(a)
|
See page 16 for description of non-GAAP measures.
|
(b)
|
Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect the realignment of Optum Financial.
|
Note: See end notes for further information regarding non-GAAP adjustments.
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
PEOPLE SERVED AND PERFORMANCE METRICS - SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(unaudited)
|
|
UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile
|
(in thousands)
|
People Served
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
|
March 31, 2026
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk-based
|
|
7,655
|
|
7,725
|
|
8,165
|
|
8,440
|
Fee-based
|
|
22,265
|
|
22,340
|
|
21,485
|
|
21,530
|
Total Commercial
|
|
29,920
|
|
30,065
|
|
29,650
|
|
29,970
|
Medicare Advantage
|
|
7,565
|
|
7,555
|
|
8,445
|
|
8,350
|
Medicaid
|
|
6,780
|
|
7,160
|
|
7,380
|
|
7,490
|
Medicare Supplement (Standardized)
|
|
4,260
|
|
4,270
|
|
4,285
|
|
4,305
|
Total Community and Senior
|
|
18,605
|
|
18,985
|
|
20,110
|
|
20,145
|
Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical
|
|
48,525
|
|
49,050
|
|
49,760
|
|
50,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medicare Part D stand-alone
|
|
2,710
|
|
2,740
|
|
2,770
|
|
2,800
|
South American businesses held for sale
|
|
1,145
|
|
1,160
|
|
1,160
|
|
1,165
|
Optum Performance Metrics
|
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
|
March 31, 2026
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) (a)
|
|
93
|
|
93
|
|
92
|
|
95
|
Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions)
|
|
387
|
|
383
|
|
424
|
|
414
|
(a)
|
Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect the realignment of Optum Financial.
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted operating margin and adjusted revenues are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjustments made to these measures are as follows:
|
Intangible Amortization : Adjusted net earnings per share excludes intangible amortization from the relevant GAAP measure. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.
|
Net Portfolio Divestitures and South American Impacts: Adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted operating margin exclude net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts. Net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts relate to the actions taken by management in the fourth quarter of 2025 as a result of a strategic review of our assets and businesses aimed at advancing and scaling our operations, including our value-based care business at Optum Health. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, these actions included net incremental losses on businesses held for sale, including our remaining South American operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, these actions also included a net gain on the sales of businesses previously classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2025. Portfolio divestitures are not representative of the Company's underlying business and management believes that the exclusion of these items presents a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period.
|
Restructuring and Other: Adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted operating margin and adjusted revenues exclude restructuring and other items. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, restructuring and other items included a contribution to the United Health Foundation of $400 million funded by the cash gain on the disposition of an Optum Insight business. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, restructuring and other items included the net decrease in loss contract reserves of $50 million and $187 million and net valuation gains on equity securities of $1 million and $60 million, respectively. These items are not representative of the Company's underlying business and management believes that the exclusion of these items presents a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period.
|
Adjusted earnings per share for the projected year ended December 31, 2026 excludes the net expected decrease in loss contract reserves.
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Projected
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
|
$5,484
|
|
$3,406
|
|
$11,764
|
|
$9,698
|
|
> $16,750
|
Intangible amortization
|
|
346
|
|
409
|
|
680
|
|
826
|
|
~1,345
|
Net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts (1)
|
|
100
|
|
—
|
|
(58)
|
|
—
|
|
~(35)
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
|
(51)
|
|
—
|
|
153
|
|
—
|
|
~(50)
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
|
(87)
|
|
(99)
|
|
(169)
|
|
(201)
|
|
~(285)
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
|
$5,792
|
|
$3,716
|
|
$12,370
|
|
$10,323
|
|
> $17,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$6.04
|
|
$3.74
|
|
$12.94
|
|
$10.61
|
|
$18.45 to $18.95
|
Intangible amortization per share
|
|
0.38
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.75
|
|
0.90
|
|
~1.50
|
Net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts per share
|
|
0.11
|
|
—
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
—
|
|
~(0.05)
|
Restructuring and other per share
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
—
|
|
0.17
|
|
—
|
|
~(0.05)
|
Tax effect of adjustments per share
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
(0.11)
|
|
(0.19)
|
|
(0.22)
|
|
~(0.35)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
$6.38
|
|
$4.08
|
|
$13.61
|
|
$11.29
|
|
$19.50 to $20.00
|
End Notes
|
(1)
|
Net portfolio divestitures and South American impacts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 includes net impacts of dispositions and businesses held for sale and $61 million and $133 million of incremental losses related to South American businesses held for sale, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net impacts of dispositions and South American impacts were not significant.
|
(2)
|
Restructuring and other for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 includes net valuation gains on equity securities. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 net valuation gains were not significant.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716830877/en/
Investors:
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