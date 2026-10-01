UiPath Joins NCQA AI Learning Collaborative to Advance Responsible AI in Healthcare

The new collaborative will help payer organizations move from AI experimentation to governed implementation, beginning with prior authorization

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced its participation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) AI Learning Collaborative for Prior Authorization, an initiative designed to help healthcare organizations responsibly evaluate, implement and scale artificial intelligence applications in healthcare.

NCQA's AI Learning Collaborative is a use case-based program designed to support responsible and effective AI adoption in healthcare. The program brings together healthcare organizations to explore responsible AI adoption through peer learning, leading practice guidance and evolving, outcomes-oriented playbooks. It is designed to help organizations apply AI with appropriate governance, operational discipline, and measurable impact. Initial collaborative work is focused on prior authorization, an area of growing importance as healthcare organizations prepare for evolving regulatory and operational requirements.

"NCQA's AI Learning Collaborative is designed to help healthcare organizations move beyond exploration and toward responsible, practical implementation of AI," said Vik Wadhwani, Chief Product & Transformation Officer, NCQA. "By bringing together organizations willing to share real-world experiences, challenges and lessons learned, we can help develop practical guidance that supports effective governance, measurable outcomes and responsible adoption across the healthcare industry."

As a Case Study contributor, UiPath will contribute real-world perspectives and insights to help inform practical approaches to AI implementation while engaging with peers across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to improve administrative processes while maintaining trust, transparency, and accountability," said James Prospero, SVP Healthcare, UiPath. "Through our participation in NCQA's Learning Collaborative, we are helping payers move from AI pilots to governed implementation, starting with prior authorization, where responsible AI and automation can support more measurable, consistent, and efficient outcomes."

Organizations interested in participating in NCQA's AI Learning Collaboratives can designate interest through NCQA's program page . To learn more, visit UiPath in booth #253 at the NCQA Health Innovation Summit from October 4-7, 2026.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS ® ) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed healthcare choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter/X @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

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