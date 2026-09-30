UiPath and Snowflake Announce Two-Way Integration Connecting Automation and Governed Data, Now Available on Snowflake Marketplace

UiPath , Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Building on last year's integration of UiPath's automation platform with Snowflake Cortex AI, the expanded partnership connects Snowflake's governed data platform directly to the UiPath business orchestration and automation platform, giving joint customers the full power of both, without having to move data or switch tools. Customers now have a two-way integration between UiPath and Snowflake, enabling them to bring Snowflake data into their UiPath automations, and triggering those automations directly from Snowflake, with no need to copy data between the two systems.

AI agents are only as trustworthy as the data and context in which they are grounded. As enterprises scale autonomous agents, the hard problem isn't building smarter agents. It's connecting them to properly governed data, embedding them into how work happens, and making sure every action can be tracked and trusted.

UiPath's expanded integration with Snowflake provides agents the grounding in governed data with the access controls, policies, and data lineage that governance requires. It combines data and operational context into systems where work lives and imbuing every action (whether by agents, robots, or people) with complete accountability, all orchestrated by UiPath Maestro™.

UiPath Data Fabric: Zero-copy integration with Snowflake

Moving or duplicating data across platforms introduces risk, latency, and governance gaps. UiPath Data Fabric reads and models data directly from Snowflake, without copying or moving it. Enterprise context flows into the UiPath Platform™ in real time while the underlying data stays exactly where it lives. Customers get full governance over their data, including access controls, policies, and auditability, along with automation that operates within the security boundaries they've already established.

UiPath Cartographer: Extended integration with Snowflake

Customers often lack visibility into the data, tools, and agents available in Snowflake, creating silos between UiPath developers and Snowflake teams. With native Snowflake Cortex connectivity in UiPath Integration Service, UiPath Delegate and UiPath Cartographer turn the data already in Snowflake into a working part of the automation lifecycle. Teams can discover and analyze that data while they design and build, then keep drawing on it in production, closing the gap between where enterprise data lives and where business decisions are made.

Snowflake CoCo: Integration with the UiPath agentic skills library

Engaging with automation today often means moving between platforms. Through this integration, customers running Snowflake CoCo can call on the UiPath library of agentic skills to execute automation directly from CoCo. CoCo doesn't ship with these skills built in; they're made available through the integration, giving teams a single, agentic entry point for automation while keeping execution close to where the work already happens.

UiPath in the Snowflake Marketplace

Additionally, UiPath is now available on the Snowflake Marketplace, making it easier for joint customers to bring the UiPath business orchestration and automation platform into their existing Snowflake environment. Explore the listing on Snowflake Marketplace to get started here .

"AI agents are only as good as the data and context behind them," said Bala Kasiviswanathan, VP of AI and Developer Experience, Snowflake. "Zero-copy, governed data access means UiPath agents work from what is true in Snowflake right now, grounded directly in live, trusted data. Because UiPath's skills are available directly in Snowflake CoCo, data teams can build automations where their data already lives with security and governance capabilities built-in."

"Knowing where to point agents starts with knowing how work happens, and acting on it starts with trusted data," said Raghu Malpani, Chief Product & Technology Officer, UiPath. "With our Map of Work, we're helping organizations define how key processes work in their day-to-day operations. Then, by integrating zero-copy connectivity into Snowflake, our customers can infuse that real view of the work with governed, live data instead of copies that go stale, allowing them to build agents and workflows with the context they need. And because our platform is vendor-agnostic, they get a controlled agency defined by real autonomy balanced with oversight."

For more on this expanded collaboration and new capabilities for zero-copy connectivity, visit www.uipath.com/solutions/technology/snowflake-automation .

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

UiPath Contacts:
UiPath PR
pr@uipath.com

UiPath Investor Relations
investor.relations@uipath.com

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