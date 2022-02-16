Ucore Rare Metals Inc. announces that it has accepted notices of resignations from members of the senior management team of Innovation Metals Corp. including, IMC Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gareth Hatch; President and Executive Director, Tyler Dinwoodie; and Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Metallurgy, Dr. Kurt Forrester. The resignations will result in their departures from IMC ...

UCU:CA,UURAF