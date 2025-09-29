Two Seas Capital Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Core Scientific Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST Company's Proposed Sale to CoreWeave

Two Seas Capital LP ("Two Seas" or "we"), an alternative investment management firm and the largest active shareholder of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORZ), today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection to its opposition to the Company's proposed sale to CoreWeave, Inc. ("CoreWeave") (NASDAQ: CRWV) on the terms announced on July 7, 2025 .
Two Seas also issued the following letter to fellow Core Scientific shareholders explaining its opposition to the transaction at the proposed terms, including an inadequate valuation, a deficient structure and a flawed process, and urging CORZ shareholders to vote AGAINST this transaction on the GOLD proxy card so that they can realize full and fair value for their investment in the Company.
Dear Fellow Core Scientific Shareholders:
As long-standing investors in Core Scientific, Inc. (the "Company") and the largest owner outside of the index funds, we are enthusiastic about the Company's prospects. Core Scientific is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the significant demand for high-performance computing infrastructure given its significant scale, ready access to low-cost power and data center talent, and we are not surprised that the Company has, again, attracted buyout interest from its main customer, CoreWeave, Inc. ("CoreWeave"). However, we were gravely disappointed that the Core Scientific Board agreed to sell the Company to CoreWeave, without even contacting other parties, for an extremely low price and in a structure that fully exposes Core Scientific shareholders to CoreWeave's highly volatile stock.
We are not alone. The market reaction to this mispriced and poorly structured deal was swift and negative. Core Scientific stock plunged 18% on the deal announcement, making it one of the worst one-day price declines for an M&A target this century. With bright prospects and no need for capital or a sale, Core Scientific and its Board should have demanded much more.
We intend to vote AGAINST this transaction and urge you to do the same.
We are delivering to you today a proxy statement that describes myriad reasons why this transaction is not in the best interest of Core Scientific shareholders. We encourage you to review it and vote with us on the enclosed GOLD proxy card.
All that said, we recognize and appreciate the value that CoreWeave sees in Core Scientific. Indeed, we agree there is strategic merit to the combination. However, we believe there is no reason for Core Scientific shareholders to support this transaction at this exchange ratio and with this structure. Core Scientific's future remains far too bright. With recent commercial transactions in the sector driving significant value appreciation for Core Scientific's peers, it is obvious to us that Core Scientific stock would be much higher than it is today were it not for the merger overhang.
CoreWeave is attempting to acquire Core Scientific at a valuation that does not reflect the Company's potential, using a currency (CoreWeave stock) that had appreciated more than 300% in just a few months. Since the announcement of this poorly structured, one-sided merger, CoreWeave's stock price has fallen significantly, while Core Scientific's peers have gained considerable value and are announcing new, value-accretive deals almost every week. Given the significant appreciation across the sector, even dramatic appreciation in CoreWeave's stock price will not yield a fair price for the Company. The exchange ratio was lopsided from the start and remains so.
The Core Scientific Board should never have agreed to this deal. The Company's executives were as bullish as we are on the Company's standalone prospects, at least until the deal granted them a massive, near-term windfall. Those executives will benefit from immediate vesting (at generous levels) and reimbursement of excise taxes upon close. Effectively, they are guaranteed today all the benefits they would receive over time if a standalone Core Scientific executed well on its strategic plan, while we, as shareholders, are not.
Core Scientific's standalone future and our opportunity to benefit from it are being cut short by this transaction. We are being deprived of the benefits of owning one of the best positioned, cash-flow producing assets in the artificial intelligence landscape. CoreWeave can and should pay more. Otherwise, we are happy to continue to own this great company as it grows and benefits for many years to come from the wave of data center demand being driven by the global AI revolution.
Please read the enclosed materials and vote with us — AGAINST this transaction on the GOLD proxy card — so that we can all realize a fair value for our investment in Core Scientific.
Sincerely,
Sina Toussi
Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer
Two Seas Capital LP
If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor:
Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Shareholders: (877) 687-1865 (toll-free from the U.S. or Canada )
or (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)
Banks and brokers may call collect: (212) 750-5833
About Two Seas Capital LP
Two Seas, founded in 2020 and led by Chief Investment Officer Sina Toussi , specializes in event-driven investing anchored by rigorous fundamental research and a targeted focus on special situations. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets under management, Two Seas' approach is designed to uncover market inefficiencies where value can be realized through the resolution of legal and regulatory events. The Two Seas team is highly regarded for its rigorous due diligence and its ability to translate complex and dynamic scenarios into actionable investment opportunities.
Media Contacts
Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham / Keely Gispan
ASC Advisors
twoseas@ascadvisors.com
(203) 992-1230
