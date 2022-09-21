Market News Investing News

Company expands Southeast Hub with Class 1 license in Georgia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission ("GMCC" or "Commission") awarded Trulieve GA, Inc. with a Class 1 production license. Trulieve patients in Georgia will be able to choose from a variety of low-THC oil products in both oral and topical forms in the near future.

The GMCC's decision solidifies and expands Trulieve's Southeastern hub and will introduce the Company's high-quality and safe products in Georgia's developing medical cannabis market. Georgia's "Hope Act" was signed into law in 2019 to authorize the Commission to oversee the selection process to launch a medical cannabis program in the state. After evaluating and scoring the competitive submissions, GMCC announced in July 2021 of its intent to award Trulieve a license in part due to the Company's ability to make products available to patients across the entire state.

"Trulieve is thrilled to receive a Georgia cannabis production license and we appreciate the Commission's diligence throughout the selection process," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to educating the Georgia market on the numerous health and wellness benefits of cannabis, as well as providing patients statewide access to the medical cannabis they have been seeking."

Trulieve will have an initial allocation of five medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia and will seek to open additional dispensaries in the state as the patient population grows. Trulieve is building an indoor cultivation facility in Adel, Ga. , to produce low-THC oil products. The Adel site will also house a processing facility as part of the Company's vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model.

"The Georgia team is hard at work to begin operations as soon as possible to ensure those in need have access to Trulieve's line of products," said Lisa Pinkney , President of Trulieve Georgia. "We're also excited to share that Trulieve's operation and its ancillary business partners are projected to create a wide range of jobs in the state as the business grows."

Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities where it operates, and its Supplier Diversity Program will provide opportunities for diverse businesses in Adel and throughout Georgia both during construction and after operations begin.

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

