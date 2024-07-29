Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Ocala, Florida

New Marion County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, August 2nd

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Ocala, Florida .

Trulieve Ocala SR200, located at 9070 SW State Rd 200, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, August 2 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions as well as learn about #YesOn3 and the ballot initiative to legalize adult cannabis use in Florida .

"We are pleased to expand access to medical cannabis in Florida with our second dispensary in Marion County ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Our Ocala patients now have another convenient option when looking for Trulieve's elite customer experience and high-quality products."



Trulieve Ocala SR200 will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .
Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-ocala-florida-302208222.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/29/c7120.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") reconvened July 19, 2024, approximately 98.6% of shareholders voting in person or by proxy approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2024 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

U.S. Cannabis Market Soars Amid Legal Reforms, But Safety Concerns Persist

-

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

New dispensary expands patient access to medical marijuana with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida

New Santa Rosa County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, July 12th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1732811

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1732811

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Second Quarter 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-august-6-2024-302191314.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c4702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

×