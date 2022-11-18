Market NewsInvesting News

Grand opening celebration event on November 19

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19 . Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday .

Grand opening festivities held throughout the day will include partner giveaways, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration for West Virginia patients.

"We are excited to expand our West Virginia presence to include a location in Huntington, and we look forward to serving patients in the surrounding area," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers . "Trulieve is committed to providing the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients while strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands available in Huntington include Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse and more.

Trulieve operates medical dispensaries across West Virginia in Belle , Milton , Hurricane , Parkersburg , South Charleston , Weston , and two locations in Morgantown .

For more information on store locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opens-new-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-huntington-west-virginia-301683149.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c9644.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX

Trulieve to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Lake Worth, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Lake Worth, FL. Located at 8724 Lake Worth Rd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on November 19 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Extends Expungement Efforts with Three Free Clinics

Company-sponsored expungement clinics hosted in Maryland Minnesota and New Mexico –

– Company also supports non-profit organizations dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opens First Rebranded Dispensary in Glendale, Arizona

Location now open; hosting grand opening celebration on November 18

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ. Located at 13631 N 59th Ave, the dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide answers to questions received from shareholders about the Company's operations and its recent announcements to the markets.

Why isn't Beckett's available in Ontario? When will it be available?

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2022 Performance Figures

Global Business Development Efforts Continue in Las Vegas and Israel

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of October 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

 Cresco Labs Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Company reports $210 million in revenue and continues industry leadership with branded product performance

Company took actions to improve long-term profitability and prepare for the integration of Columbia Care in 2023

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×