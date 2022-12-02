Market NewsInvesting News

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida . Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

"Trulieve is thrilled to open a new dispensary in Hobe Sound and continue expanding access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "The Company is driven by a commitment being active in the communities we serve and providing tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-hobe-sound-florida-301691765.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c2811.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX

TerrAscend Appoints Seasoned Finance Professional, Ira Duarte, to Board of Directors

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ira Duarte to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition, Ms. Duarte will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Duarte is an accomplished senior finance professional with more than 25 years of experience in a variety of finance, accounting and auditing leadership roles. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Veloxis"), a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the global development and commercialization of medications utilized by organ transplant patients. Prior to joining Veloxis, Ms. Duarte served as Senior Director of Corporate Finance for Chiesi USA , Inc. and Director of Accounting and Financial Planning for Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc., where she was a core member of the team that guided the sale of Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc. to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Ms. Duarte previously held various roles from Staff to Senior Manager at Ernst & Young Global Limited, where she was responsible for managing audits, Securities Exchange Commission filings, and initial public offerings services for clients. A Certified Public Accountant, Ms. Duarte holds a BS in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Announces December Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during December 2022 .

  • Cowen's 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference
    December 6, 2022
    Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer , Managing Director at Cowen, on December 6 at 1:20 – 1:50 p.m. ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

  • Stifel Canada's 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference
    December 7, 2022
    Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a lunch panel with Andrew Partheniou , Vice President at Stifel, on December 7 at 12 – 12:55 p.m. ET .

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces December 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in December.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Cowen 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference, December 6, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.
  • Stifel 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference, December 7, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, December 8, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-december-2022-event-participation-301690946.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c9826.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Reduces Outstanding Debt by US$30 Million

Elects to pay down $30 million of its maturing $55 million senior secured Michigan loan, refinancing the remaining $25 million

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, WDB Holding MI, Inc. (DE), and all subsidiaries of TerrAscend (collectively, the "Borrowers"), refinanced the existing senior secured term loan of $55.0 million previously announced on November 22, 2021 (the "Michigan Loan"), pursuant to an amendment (the "Amendment"). The Amendment provides for a senior secured term loan with a principal amount of $25.0 million plus incremental term loans of $30.0 million at the option of TerrAscend and subject to consents from the required lenders for an aggregate amount of $55.0 million . On November 29, 2022 the Borrowers repaid $55.0 million outstanding principal amount under the original Michigan Loan, using $30.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million through borrowing pursuant to the Amendment. Chicago Atlantic Admin, LLC serves as administrative agent for the lenders under the Michigan Loan and as collateral agent for the secured parties thereto.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for December 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conference in December 2022:

Cowen 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) , December 6, 2022 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer, Managing Director and senior research analyst specializing in the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Stifel Canada's 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Stifel Canada's 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×