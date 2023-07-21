Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Sanford, Florida

Company announces grand opening and patient education sessions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the grand opening of a new medical dispensary in Sanford, Fla. at 4740 W SR-46. The doors will open on Saturday, July 22 with hours of 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

"We consistently seek opportunities to better serve medical cannabis patients beyond our convenient locations, great customer service and the broad selection of top-quality products," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "One of those opportunities is education and we are also making complimentary Elevate Your Knowledge classes available to the Sanford community to advance cannabis health and wellness education."

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 22 at 9 AM with partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions. Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Teresa Coulter , VancoreJones Communications
+1 (407) 808-6139
TCoulter@vancorejones.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-sanford-florida-301883276.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/21/c8137.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Ryan Blust as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Ryan Blust the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer and the departure of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, each effective July 20, 2023 . The Company has also retained the services of an executive recruitment firm to commence a search for a new chief financial officer.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. Blust has over 18 years of accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-ryan-blust-as-interim-chief-financial-officer-301882739.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/21/c9230.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CytoSorbents Appoints Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announced the appointment of Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer, to begin employment on August 7, 2023.

Mr. D'Amico brings over 20 years of broad finance, SEC reporting, merger and acquisition, fundraising, and accounting experience to CytoSorbents. Most recently, Mr. D'Amico was the Chief Financial Officer of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (CSE: TRUL; OTCQX: TCNNF), an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., overseeing more than 7,600 employees, including more than 250 finance, accounting, shared service, human resource and investor relations professionals. Through strategic organic growth and eleven separate acquisitions with a transaction value totaling $2.5 billion, including the largest industry transaction in the U.S., Mr. D'Amico helped to engineer a rapid expansion of annual revenue from $250M to more than $1.2 billion, leveraging more than 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing space, and 180 retail stores across 12 states. Mr. D'Amico financed this growth through a series of equity and debt financings, totaling approximately $650 million, and drove the consolidation and integration of these acquisitions, navigating through complex state regulatory environments, and achieved cost savings and gross margins of 55% last year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Delivers Strong Start To Q3 Cy2023 With $1.6M In New Revenue And Confirmed POs

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that as of 17 July 2023 it has delivered $1.6m in new revenue and confirmed POs during Q3 CY2023, which has laid a solid foundation for the Company to continue its current growth trajectory.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on August 9, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Tim Mullany , and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode:

7518560

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

7518560

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/RkxPrgez0bW

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-august-9-2023-301876197.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/13/c5761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Delivers Record Revenue Quarter With Group Sales Up 105%

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following trading update for its group operations in the June quarter, where the Company reported a material acceleration in group revenues.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Related News

Uranium Investing

Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

Resource Investing

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Dates Confirmed Over Key Drilling Prospects

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation - Noosa: Lithium – Rare Earths - Copper Critical Minerals

×