Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Evans, Georgia

Company celebrates grand opening and expands access to low-THC products for patients in the Augusta metropolitan area

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the grand opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary located at 4218 Washington Road in Evans, GA.

The Evans dispensary will be Trulieve's fifth in the state, offering registered patients in Georgia's medical cannabis program products derived from low-THC oil, the only form of medical cannabis currently legal in Georgia . The location is Trulieve's first in northeast Georgia , giving patients in the greater Augusta area from Columbia , Richmond , Lincoln , and Burke counties better access to low-THC products.

"Our focus in Georgia is not only providing medical cannabis for registered patients but also to help educate people about the potential benefits for their specific conditions," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We're excited for the Evans location to serve as a venue for patient education and registration events as Georgia's medical cannabis program continues to grow."

A grand opening celebration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday , Sept. 23 with a ribbon cutting, music, and merchandise giveaways. In addition to the grand opening, Dr. Krishna Doniparthi will be on-site providing information on the potential benefits of low-THC cannabis products and certifying patients with qualifying conditions for the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Program .

The Evans dispensary will be open 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday offering a wide range of top-quality, low-THC products under Trulieve's Momenta brand including nasal spray, tinctures, capsules, and topicals. Trulieve also offers several free resources on its website to help educate potential patients including its Find a Doctor tool, a free database of authorized physicians offering medical cannabis card evaluations in their area, and information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia .

To learn more, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-evans-georgia-301935715.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c9570.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Announces Purchase of 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the open market purchase of 57,000 of its USD $1,000 face value senior secured notes due October 6, 2026 (the "Notes") for a purchase price of USD $47.6 million which represents a 16.5% discount to par, plus accrued interest. The Notes trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TRUL.NT.U".

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-purchase-of-8-senior-secured-notes-due-2026-301935538.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/21/c4002.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos launches leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS® in Germany

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it shipped its first order of bulk cannabis, which will be sold under the PEACE NATURALS® brand in Germany. In July, Cronos signed a distribution agreement with Cansativa Group ("Cansativa"), one of the leading distributors of medical cannabis in Germany. Cansativa is a market leader in the medical cannabis market and is a driving force in the German cannabis industry. Cansativa has a network of approximately 2,000 pharmacies domestically; they currently supply around 300,000 patients in Germany's medical market.

"Re-entering the German market, which has about 83 million people, is a significant milestone for Cronos and we look forward to expanding our reach and brand awareness in Germany with the help of Cansativa," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "We intend to establish our PEACE NATURALS ® brand as a top medical brand, similar to the brand's reputation in Israel. We will continue to push forward on new market growth opportunities and expand our portfolio of borderless products."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pace, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening and expands medical cannabis access to patients in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 5037 Hwy 90, Pace, Fla. The new location will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Employee Training Program Earns Multiple Gold Awards for Excellence

Leading cannabis multi-state operator recognized for innovative, best in class human capital management ("HCM") strategy via implementation of its TruU-GROW Employee Training Program

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced its TruU-GROW cultivation training program has received six Gold awards for excellence in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™. The awards recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Prior gold medal award winners include leading multinational companies such as Merck & Co., Kraft Heinz, IBM, Chevron, and Deloitte.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces September 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in September.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 20, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 27 - 28, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will give a keynote speech on September 27 , Director of Digital Marketing Iram Cesani will participate in a panel discussion on September 27 , and Board Member Susan Thronson will participate in a panel discussion on September 28 .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-september-2023-event-participation-301920006.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/07/c0903.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australia Cannabis Investing: What You Need to Know

Australia Cannabis Investing: What You Need to Know

Since the legalisation of medical cannabis in 2016, Australia has been steadily developing its marijuana industry — and it’s been attracting attention from international players and investors.

With a quickly growing population of over 27 million people and a robust agricultural industry, the country could be positioned to mould itself into a major force in the international cannabis space.

Here, the Investing News Network takes a look at how the cannabis industry in Australia has been shaping up since legalisation, and what these developments could mean for investors. Read on to see what you need to know about investing in cannabis down under.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Lithium Investing

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

Resource Investing

What are Dividend Stocks? (Updated 2023)

Zinc Investing

Top 10 Countries for Zinc Production (Updated 2023)

Tungsten Investing

How to Invest in Tungsten (Updated 2023)

×