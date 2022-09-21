Precious MetalsInvesting News

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in 38 claims from Noranda Royalties and the acquisition of 69 map-designated claims covering a total area of 5,487.52 ha (or 55 km 2 ). These claims are located near Zones 1, 2, 3 and 6 of the James Bay Lithium Brisk project optioned by Monger Gold and along and south of the Trans-Taiga regional road and power line infrastructure, approximately 5 km from the LG-3 airport. These claims are also located on the same geological corridor as the Cancet (5.6% Li2O over 36.5 m) and Corvette (1.65% Li2O over 159.7 m) projects, held by Winsome Resources and Patriot Battery Metals respectively, further east.

TomaGold-Baie-James-Claims-Map

The project was identified for its prospective nature of lithium mineralization in pegmatite dykes during the compilation of geological data by Noranda Royalties. The project hosts several known pegmatite dyke outcrops. Historically, there has been no lithium exploration activity on the project, with the exception of a historical spodumene-bearing pegmatite showing that was identified by the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources on June 17, 2015. In addition to the acquisition of the project from Noranda Royalties, the Corporation has also increased the size of its lithium property with the addition of map-designated claims, allowing it to be even better positioned in an area where exploration activity has been sustained for several months. The Corporation will soon begin a sampling and prospecting program on its entire property.

The acquisition terms for the Noranda Royalties claims are the following:

  • Payment of $60,000 in cash by TomaGold, including:
    • $10,000 on the closing of the transaction;
    • $20,000 on the 6th month anniversary of the closing; and
    • $30,000 on the 12th month anniversary of the closing.
  • Issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of TomaGold at closing.
  • Noranda Royalties will receive a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, of which 1% can be purchased by TomaGold for $1,000,000 in cash.

The transaction with Noranda Royalties is subject to regulatory approval.

EXPLORATION WORK ON THE OBALSKI PROPERTY, CHIBOUGAMAU

The 2,947-metre drilling program on Obalski has been completed and all samples have been sent to the ALS Global laboratory for analysis. A total of six holes were drilled in the new zone to the south that was identified by the 3D induced polarization (IP) survey conducted this winter. The Corporation will soon carry out new IP geophysical surveys in these last six holes and in old holes deemed relevant in the same area.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by André Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, lithium and rare earth element projects. TomaGold holds interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake, as well as a 24.5% interest through a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc. in the Baird property, located near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. In addition, it has a 100% interest in a lithium property in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee4d96ae-9ccf-4dd1-8b07-054bb2832758


TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held today on a hybrid basis. All the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 30, 2022, were re-elected as directors.

Shareholders holding 53,106,180 shares, or 33.04% of TomaGold's issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Shareholders holding 53,106,180 shares, or 33.04% of TomaGold's issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the induced polarization (IP) survey announced on May 13, 2022 over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Corporation expects to receive the results integrating the December 2021 and May 2022 surveys from Abitibi Geophysics in the coming weeks.

The survey results will provide important data for the next drilling program on Obalski, scheduled for June-July 2022.

The survey results will provide important data for the next drilling program on Obalski, scheduled for June-July 2022.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or to conduct an induced polarization (IP) survey over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In preparation for the survey, the Corporation has cut an additional 9 km of lines covering the southern portion of the property.

In December 2021, Abitibi Geophysics conducted an IP survey and produced a preliminary report that demonstrated the presence of large geophysical anomalies to the west and south of the Obalski deposit, right at the edge of the survey grid. The same report also indicated that the geophysical coverage was insufficient, leading the Corporation to undertake this new survey and carry out linecutting during the winter of 2021-22.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the last results of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. In this latest phase, the Corporation drilled five holes for a total of 2,409 m.

Table 1: Best drilling results

Table 1: Best drilling results

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that, further to the recently completed copper porphyry investigation at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, a follow-up drill campaign is planned for mid-October at the Pond copper porphyry target. The Pond is one of three porphyry-style showings discovered at Deer Horn in 2012. Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia, who led the August investigation, will direct the upcoming, small-scale drill campaign at Deer Horn.

"Our work last month identified additional copper porphyry-type rocks and geology at the Pond showing," said First Tellurium's President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Although we're awaiting assays from the latest rock samples, the team was confident enough in what they found to conduct a short drill campaign to gain more information before the 2022 exploration season ends."

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) (""FireFox" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $1,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.18 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has received assay results for the three deep reverse-circulation holes drilled during 2022. The holes tested below a banded vein zone discovered in Q4 2020 beneath mine waste and other overburden at the Feeder target, located approximately 450m south of the Wind Open Pit and where hole WM20-102 intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0gt Ag and 0.404gt Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining with anomalous gold and silver. The three 2022 holes intersected zones of low-grade disseminated gold and silver within the Truckee Formation, which is the host for the current resource of disseminated oxide gold north of the Feeder target. However, the banded quartz vein zone did not persist to the depths tested. Below disseminated mineralization in the Truckee Formation, however, many vein zones were encountered in the holes which are enriched in manganese, barium, tungsten, nickel, and zinc.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) reports that General Copper Gold Corp. has terminated its agreement to acquire the Clark's Brook Property in central Newfoundland from Metals Creek (see MEK news release dated 29 July 2020).

The Clark's Brook Property is located in central Newfoundland, 25 km west of Glenwood and was originally staked in 2016 to cover two untested gold showings. Limited drill testing subsequent to the property acquisition had significant results up to 1.004 g/t Au over 25.8 m and 26.878 g/t Au over 0.25m. The 100% owned property consists of 31 claim units (7.7 sq. km.), surrounded by New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

  • Expansion of high-grade gold mineralization at the Mazoa Hill Deposit laterally and to depth: Drill holes will step-out on existing high-grade intercepts.
  • Drill-test new exploration prospects: New targets will be drill tested to assess the expansion potential of the Marudi Mountain property.
  • Continued Exploration: Induced Polarization (IP) survey will be conducted on the Marudi Mountain property consisting of a minimum of 20-line km, over the Mazoa, Throne and July prospects. Trenching and field mapping will continue throughout the duration of the drill program.

-- (the " Company " or " Golden Shield ") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase III drilling at the Marudi Mountain property located in southwestern Guyana (the " Marudi Mountain Property "). Drill crews have been mobilized to site, and drilling is underway. Phase III of drilling will target the extension of mineralization at the Mazoa Hill Deposit and the drilling of new exploration targets.

CEO, Hilbert Shields stated, " The continued exploration of the Marudi Mountain Property is currently our priority. Golden Shield's Phase I and Phase II exploration programs confirmed and extended high-grade gold mineralization at the Mazoa Hill deposit. Since June field crews have been working hard to discover new targets, and we are excited by the results, especially at Throne and July ."

  • Snowline Gold doubles its Selwyn Basin, Yukon land holdings to roughly 254,000 ha through acquisition and staking
  • Purchase of 10-property portfolio from StrikePoint Gold will add 7+ reduced intrusion related gold targets to Snowline's exploration pipeline
  • Ongoing drilling continues to expand scale of high-density vein arrays on Rogue Project's Valley Zone, adding to the breadth, length and depth of zones known to host intense quartz vein mineralization.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has doubled its Selwyn Basin mineral tenure holdings to roughly 254,000 ha through targeted staking and an acquisition agreement for a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) ("StrikePoint"), an arm's length party. The acquired properties and certain blocks of the newly staked claims are considered by the Company to be prospective for reduced-intrusion related gold systems ("RIRGS") similar to its Valley Zone

"Our drill discoveries provide strong proof-of-concept for the gold potential of this part of the Selwyn Basin, particularly for reduced-intrusion related gold systems like Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Our recent staking and the acquisition of the Yukon exploration property portfolio from StrikePoint Gold add significantly to our exploration pipeline. While our primary focus remains on our flagship Rogue and Einarson discoveries, these expansions add great depth to Snowline's exploration pipeline, giving shareholders the potential to participate in multiple future discoveries of this type."

