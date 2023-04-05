Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Precious MetalsInvesting News

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

  • Grinding selected samples to 90% (finer grind) instead of 70% increases gold grades from 5% to 38% for these samples.
  • Best result from the 2,958-metre drill program includes 27.75 metres grading 0.84 g/t Au (90% grind), intersecting the A-Po Zone.
  • About 300 additional samples from previous drilling have been sent to the laboratory for reanalysis.
  • TomaGold will begin a 1,500-metre drill program on Obalski next week to test new targets identified by geophysics.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of the year-end 2022 drilling program on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In addition, the Corporation presents the results of reanalysis of selected samples from drilling on Obalski.

"While this latest program has continued to intersect significant intersections on Obalski, we are particularly excited about the reanalysis results, which have increased certain historical gold grades significantly," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "After extensive testing by independent laboratories, we have concluded that the mineral material on Obalski needs to be grinded finer at 90% instead of 70% for optimal results and that the best results appear to come from lower grade intersections that do not have a nugget effect. To further confirm our theory, close to 300 samples from previous drilling were sent to the laboratory for reanalysis."

Drilling program

After a compilation of geophysical surveys carried out in several phases in 2021 and 2022 in the field and through drilling, several resistivity and chargeability anomalies were identified. Drilling recommendations were then submitted by Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or.

Following these recommendations, a program of six NQ diameter holes totalling 2,958 metres was drilled on high resistivity/low chargeability and low resistivity/high chargeability anomalies. Hole OBS-22-020 tested a high-resistivity anomaly and holes OBS-22-021 to OBS-22-025 tested two low-resistivity/high-chargeability anomalies. The following table presents the results obtained.

Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m)* 		Au g/t
(70%
grinding) 		Au g/t
(90%
grinding) 		Metal
factor
(70%) 		Metal
factor
(90%) 		Variation
following
reanalysis
OBS-22-020 122.85 122.35 0.50 0.21 No reanalysis performed
OBS-22-021 264.0 264.5 0.50 0.81 No reanalysis performed
387.3 391.5 4.20 0.25
437.0 437.5 0.50 0.29
OBS-22-022 52.55 53.9 1.35 0.44 No reanalysis performed
312.0 315.1 3.10 0.43
421.7 423.85 2.15 0.46
OBS-22-023 119.3 120.9 1.60 2.89 No reanalysis performed
458.0 458.5 0.50 0.52
OBS-22-024 366.4 366.9 0.50 2.49 No reanalysis performed
406.65 409.65 3.00 1.05
412.6 414.0 1.40 0.28
OBS-22-025 451.8 479.55 27.75 0.76 0.84 21.09 23.31 +10.7 %

* True width is estimated at 65-70% of core length.

The result obtained from hole OBS-22-025 is particularly significant. The hole intersected the A-Po mineralized zone at a vertical depth of 400 metres. This intersection could represent the A-Po zone which is intersected by a possible NNE-SSW trending fault that would have caused remobilization of the gold-bearing sulphides. This area will be the subject of further drilling.

Location of drill holes

Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length
OBS-22-020 543472 5524561 200° -50° 417
OBS-22-021 543410 5524466 020° -50° 468
OBS-22-022 543410 5524466 020° -60° 543
OBS-22-023 543410 5524466 020° -70° 558
OBS-22-024 543456 5524449 020° -50° 471
OBS-22-025 543456 5524449 020° -60° 501

Sample reanalysis

Since the acquisition of the Obalski project, several questions have been raised about the validity of the analytical methods used for gold and silver analysis. Some experts have raised the possibility of the presence of halogens while others have questioned the fineness of the initial grinding of the half-core samples and the final pulp volume upon pulverization.

The Corporation thus proceeded with the reanalysis of two groups of samples from significant mineralized zones. The first group was designed to investigate the possible presence of problematic halogens. A total of 44 pulp samples were processed by direct cyanidation. The results showed no significant difference between the fire assay and direct cyanidation methods. The halogen problem was therefore ruled out.

The second group of 132 samples was carefully selected for reprocessing from the original rejects. These rejects were reground to 90% passing 2 mm instead of 70% passing 2 mm as was done in the first fire assay. The Corporation also decided to produce at least 1 kg of pulp at

The following table shows the results obtained for holes with a metal factor greater than 10. In addition, for hole OBS-22-015A, we can see the difference between a high-grade gold intersection due to a nugget effect and an intersection without the high grade.

Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m)* 		Au g/t
(70%
grinding) 		Au g/t
(90%
grinding) 		Metal
factor
(70%) 		Metal
factor
(90%) 		Variation
following
reanalysis
OBS-22-005A 390.25 439.5 49.25 0.21 0.22 10.34 10.84 +4.8 %
OBS-22-015A
(incl. 71 g/t) 		417.75 427.35 9.60 5.52 4.36 52.99 41.86 -11.1 %
OBS-22-015A
(excl. 71 g/t) 		417.75 426.70 8.95 0.71 0.82 6.35 7.34 +15.6 %
OBS-22-016 259.5 283.5 24.00 0.32 0.44 7.68 10.56 +37.5 %
OBS-22-025 451.8 479.55 27.75 0.76 0.84 21.09 23.31 +10.7 %

* True width is estimated at 65-70% of core length.

Considering that the number of samples reanalyzed is relatively small, the Corporation has decided to reanalyze approximately 300 additional samples to further corroborate its theory.

Sample preparation and analysis
TomaGold has implemented and is adhering to a strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control program for the current drilling program. The core is sawed in half, with one half kept as a witness sample in Chibougamau and the other half shipped directly by bus to ALS Chemex in Val-d'Or, Quebec. ALS grinds the half core to 1/8", split it into two halves and keeps one half as a witness (reject) in Val-d'Or. ALS pulverizes the other half to minus 200 mesh, takes a 50 g sample for analysis and keeps the rest, identified as "pulp".

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by André Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Obalski property
The Obalski property covers 345 hectares about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 to 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. TomaGold holds interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake, as well as a 24.5% interest through a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc. in the Baird property, located near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. In addition, it owns a 100% interest in a lithium property and in the Star Lake rare earth elements property, located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldTSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CA
The Conversation (0)
tomagold corporation

TomaGold

Overview

Quebec and Ontario are more than Canada’s most populous provinces. They are also hosts to some of the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, combining the perfect storm of stability, government support in mining and high-grade mineralization discovery potential. Jumping onto investment opportunities in these provinces can present investors with a head start on the next new commodity cycle.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT,OTCQB:TOGOF) is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company combines an excellent asset profile with impressive strategic partnerships and trading volume.

The company currently has five gold projects under development near the Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. These assets leverage great infrastructure and resource networks within Northern Quebec’s safe mining-friendly jurisdictions.

TomaGold’s expertly chosen projects have fast-track potential, with many groundwork milestones already achieved. Ongoing GIS data collection and 3D modeling have helped determine overarching geochemical properties and recalibrate future drilling campaigns.

In January 2021, the company reported positive preliminary results from its 2,500-meter drilling program at its wholly-owned flagship Obalski gold project. DAS Vision3D induced polarization (IP) survey carried out on the southern portion of Obalski property revealed the presence of at least six strong chargeability and/or resistivity anomalies south of the APo zone.

Commencing drill campaigns for this property could present similar copper-gold mining success as seen in the project’s past-producing history and neighboring development projects. The Obalski is strategically positioned near the highly prospective Philibert deposit and the Nelligan gold project currently operated by IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) and Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR).

TomaGold has a joint venture with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and New Gold (TSX:NGD) that gives the company 24.5 percent interest in the resource-rich Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Exploration work on the property from the 1980s returned assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters.

In 2022, TomaGold acquired the Star Lake property composed of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 hectares (50 square kilometers). Star Lake is located 120 kilometers southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 kilometers south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. It has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

The company also reported positive prospecting sampling results which doubled the size of its Star Lake property to 214 map-designated claims over an area of 10,906 hectares (109 square kilometers), the largest land position in the sector. The property is characterized by multiple under-explored outcropping pegmatite intrusions that host unusual enrichment of rare earth elements.

TomaGold is very well positioned for growth and project advancement as a junior mining company. It currently has over C$8 million in liquidity and cash for intended project funding and operates with a tight and deeply connected shareholder structure. Major shareholders include IAMGOLD, closely tied family offices, family members and management.

TomaGold’s management team comprises world-class experts in capital markets, geology and mineral exploration. The company’s solid technical team primes it for significant mining success and economic prosperity.

Company Highlights

  • TomaGold is a Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company currently has interests in five gold properties close to the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec.
  • The company’s valuable project profile includes Lac Doda, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West and Hazeur, as well as its flagship Obalski project.
  • TomaGold also has a joint venture and 24.5 percent ownership in the Baird property with Evolution Mining and New Gold. The property is located in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 14 kilometers southwest of the Goldcorp Red Lake mine.
  • The company is well-funded, with over C$8 million in cash and short-term investments. Funds are intended for project advancement and development.
  • TomaGold has strong management and stakeholder foundations. The company has a tight-knit shareholder portfolio with significant shareholders, including family offices, family members and the mining heavyweight IAMGOLD.
  • TomaGold acquired a 100 percent interest in 38 claims from Noranda Royalties and 69 map-designated claims covering a total area of 5,487.52 hectares.

Key Projects

Obalski Project

TomaGold’s wholly owned Obalski property hosts seven separated mineralized zones, one mining concession and one 85-meter shaft adjacent to two ramps. The property had seen limited exploration since the late 1980s when it was a considerable copper-gold producer. Covering approximately 345 hectares south of Chibougamau, Quebec, the project leverages strong government support, access roadways and rich resource networks close to major populous areas.

In 1964, United Obalski Mining mined 90,093 tonnes grading 3.0 g/t gold, 6.2 g/t silver and 1.53 percent copper. Since then, extensive drilling campaigns have resulted in 230 new open targets on the property for a total of more than 60,000 meters, most of which involves shallow drilling. A 2017 drill campaign later presented grades of 15.0 g/t gold, 46.8 g/t silver and 10.4 percent copper over two meters.

The property hosts widespread gold-copper mineralization with sulfide-rich quartz-carbonate veins and pyritized shear zones. This favorable geological profile primes the project for advanced development, including the continuation of a 2,500 drilling program to better define Obalski’s main PO zone.

The company began its 10,000-meter drilling program at Obalski in 2021, which was later expanded to 11,500 meters that same year. Strong geophysical anomalies at Obalski’s southern portion were reported. In 2022, DAS Vision3D induced polarization (IP) survey revealed the presence of at least six strong chargeability and/or resistivity anomalies south of the APo zone, which extend downward from peaks located at a vertical depth of 100 to 150 meters and remain open at an average depth of 325 meters. A number of less-strong anomalies were also found.

Lac Doda Project

The highly prospective Lac Doda project operates in the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec. The property consists of eight mineral claims over an area of 4,478 hectares. Located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of the Monster Lake property, the Lac Doda property leverages many of the same existing infrastructure and geographical advantages.

TomaGold owns 100 percent interest in the project. In July 2020, the company announced an option agreement to sell up to 80 percent interest in the Lac Doda property to Goliath Resources (TSXV:GOT). This agreement presents an exciting stage in the project’s growth.

Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West Properties

TomaGold strategically positions both projects to leverage the valuable mineralization of the Monster Lake property. Monster West consists of 21 mineral claims covering an area of 1,172.51 hectares and Monster East consists of 69 mineral claims covering an area of 4,269 hectares. The company owns 100 percent interest in both properties.

Monster Lake East is separated into three main sectors: Cookie Monster, Little Monster and Monster Island. A July 2018 IP survey revealed a large copper geochemical anomaly with a striking distance of several kilometers. Surveying also identified gold assay results just below 1 g/t gold and 14 potential high-priority gold and copper targets at depths of 100 to 350 meters.

Future plans include detailed airborne and ground geophysical surveying data compilation. TomaGold intends on using this analysis for drill recommendations and target generation for both properties.

Hazeur Project

The Hazeur project consists of 61 mineral claims and covers 2,863 hectares along the southern border of the Monster Lake property. TomaGold currently has 70 percent interest in the property and is strategically positioned as the project operator. The project covers the Joe Mann-Guercheville corridor with numerous gold occurrences along the property’s deformation zone.

Regional mineral grades include 0.24 g/t gold over 80.4 meters and 0.30 g/t gold over 70 meters. The company hopes to mimic some of its best drilling results of 24.55 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and 7.66 g/t gold over 1.25 meters in future development campaigns.

Since 2015, Hazeur has seen successful high-definition magnetic VTEM-type airborne surveying over the property and advanced drilling. This exploration reported significant gold intersections across seven drill holes. Baird Property

TomaGold is currently in a joint venture with Evolution Mining and New Gold for the Baird property. The company holds a 24.5 percent interest in Baird, with Evolution owning a majority 51 percent as the project operator.

The Baird property lies in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 6 kilometers north of the Madsen Mine and 14 kilometers southwest of the Red Lake mine. The asset’s geological profile includes volcanic rock coverage and the famous structural and alteration system characteristics of Red Lake and Campbell mines. This profile could explain the impressive assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters reported from early drilling programs.

Management Team

David Grondin - President and CEO

David Grondin has worked in the financial and mining sectors for over 20 years. He has been the president and CEO of TomaGold since December 2011 and is a director of AM Resources. He was also president and CEO of NQ Exploration Inc. and has acted as a financial analyst for CTI Capital Inc. Grondin has a bachelor degree in business administration (finance) from HEC Montréal and experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and reverse takeovers.

Martin Nicoletti - CFO

Martin Nicoletti is a certified general accountant with more than 22 years of experience. He has been involved in global exploration activities with public junior mining companies since 2004. His duties include financial controls and financial reporting. He presently acts as CFO for several public companies.

André Jean - Director of Exploration, Quebec

André Jean was the chief engineer geologist for the Monster Lake project from its commencement until his departure in 2018. He has over 35 years of geology experience, having worked for multiple mining companies located in Quebec, Central and South America and Africa, including Les Mines Seleine, Louvem, Lac Minerals and Osisko.

Caitlin Jeffs -Director of Exploration, Ontario and Rest of Canada

Caitlin Jeffs has worked for several junior and major companies since 2002 in both gold and base metal exploration. Most of her experience has been with Placer Dome CLA Inc. and Goldcorp Inc. managing all aspects of in-depth exploration projects and specializing in GIS technology and 3D modeling of ore bodies. She is a founding partner and 33 percent owner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation of Thunder Bay, ON, a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm.

TomaGold announces results of geophysical work on its Obalski property

TomaGold announces results of geophysical work on its Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of geophysical work on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In 2022, borehole geophysical surveys were conducted by Abitibi Geophysics on the Obalski property. The work began with the characterization of the electrical properties of the mineralized zones and the host rocks via borehole logging, which validated the use of two complementary technologies in a total of 22 drill holes: electromagnetism (EM) in the InfiniTEM XL configuration and induced polarization (IP) in the H2H-3D-IP configuration. In both cases, two orthogonal inducing field orientations were used to excite the mineralized zones, regardless of their orientation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report positive prospecting sampling results on its 100%-owned Star Lake property, located 120 km southeast of Radisson, in the James Bay area of Québec.

TomaGold has also doubled the size of its Star Lake property to 214 map-designated claims over an area of 10,906 ha (or 109 km 2 ), the largest land position in the sector (see Figure 1). The property is characterized by multiple under-explored outcropping pegmatite intrusions that host unusual enrichment of rare earth elements (see Figure 2), and is located in one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, with ample green energy sources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of $974,125 (the " First Tranche ") of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement "). The Private Placement comprises (i) common shares in the capital of the Corporation issued on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $0.055 (each, a " FT Share "), and (ii) units of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 (each, a " Unit "). Under the First Tranche, the Corporation issued 15,420,455 FT Shares for gross proceeds of $848,125 and 2,520,000 Units for gross proceeds of $126,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 ha (or 50 km²), located 120 km southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 km south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. The property will be known as Star Lake and has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

"The last two claim acquisitions allow TomaGold to diversify its assets in the critical metals sector at low cost," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The lithium and rare earth element markets are growing rapidly due to the scarcity of these metals and the acquisition of these properties represents opportunities that could not be passed up. This will only strengthen our portfolio of eight properties, including our flagship Obalski project, with results pending from the latest drill program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold takes strategic position in the lithium sector with the acquisition of 107 claims near the Lithium Brisk project

TomaGold takes strategic position in the lithium sector with the acquisition of 107 claims near the Lithium Brisk project

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in 38 claims from Noranda Royalties and the acquisition of 69 map-designated claims covering a total area of 5,487.52 ha (or 55 km 2 ). These claims are located near Zones 1, 2, 3 and 6 of the James Bay Lithium Brisk project optioned by Monger Gold and along and south of the Trans-Taiga regional road and power line infrastructure, approximately 5 km from the LG-3 airport. These claims are also located on the same geological corridor as the Cancet (5.6% Li2O over 36.5 m) and Corvette (1.65% Li2O over 159.7 m) projects, held by Winsome Resources and Patriot Battery Metals respectively, further east.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on two large copper-molybdenum porphyry targets on its Pedlar and Hayes properties situated in the southern portion of its 350,000 hectare land package, and located approximately 25 km northeast and 30 km east of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit respectively. The Casino deposit has Measured & Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blbs copper & 14.8 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.1 Blb copper & 6.3 Moz gold ( 4 ) and is contiguous to the Company's Betty property (see Figure 1). The Company is primarily targeting similar Casino-style porphyry mineralization on these early-stage projects. These results form part of the Company's 2022 $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") announces that Mr. Nils Engelstad, Alamos Gold Inc.'s ("Alamos") nominee on the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), has resigned as a member of the Board, effective April 4, 2023. Alamos will continue to have the right to nominate one member to the Board provided it continues to beneficially own at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company pursuant to the terms of its Investor Rights Agreement with the Company.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The primary objective of this round of drilling is to further define the zones of mineralization uncovered during the 2022 winter program and located proximal to the shared northwest boundary with Aris Mining Corp. and its Juby deposit

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased to once more have a drill turning at our flagship Gowganda West project. The developing gold trends proximal to our shared border with Aris Mining make this a very interesting campaign as we look to continue to move our project forward."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that it has received assay results from the final two core holes of its 4,050-metre, 2022 drilling program at its wholly owned Oro property, located in the Laramide-age, porphyry copper belt in southwestern New Mexico, USA.

Hole OR22-012 tested a strong ZTEM geophysical anomaly in an area believed to be relatively high in the metal system and where Cretaceous-age carbonate host rocks were expected to lie at relatively shallow depths beneath Laramide-age andesite volcanic rocks. The hole intersected veins with strongly anomalous gold (12.4 g/t over 0.8 metres at 495.7 metres depth)* in a banded anhydrite+pyrite+calcite breccia vein and, deeper in the hole, intersected anomalous silver and lead (908 g/t Ag and 10.4% Pb over 0.2 metres at 594.6 metres depth) in a barite+galena vein, consistent with expected metal zoning. Favourable carbonate host rocks were intersected with abundant sulfide minerals below a 6-metre-thick massive anhydrite vein at roughly 590-metres depth. The 427.2-metres interval from 578.6 to 1,005.8 metres averages 0.15% CuEq (0.08% Cu, 0.01% Mo, and 1.4g/t Ag), with variable mineralization continuing to the end of the hole at 1,006 metres depth. The strongest mineralization is 9.1 metres of 0.59% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.3 g/t Au, and 2.3g/t Ag (0.92% CuEq) from 834.5 to 843.7 metres in a carbonate replacement zone with abundant magnetite, specular hematite, and epidote with minor pyrite, calcite, and anhydrite. Dikes ranging from unaltered to strongly altered are common throughout the hole.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 277 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Santa Cruz target area, which yielded numerous gold assays above 5 gt over widths of 0.20 to 1 meter. The best structure shows 20.3 gt gold over 0.6 meters. At least six other target areas have been identified for additional detailed work to develop drilling targets for later this year. Drilling permits are in process and drilling is expected to begin in Q2 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Business Combination with Alto Verde Copper

Interra Copper Closes Business Combination with Alto Verde Copper

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated March 10, 2023 and March 27, 2023, the Company has completed its business combination with Alto Verde Copper Inc. ("Alto Verde") pursuant to a business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 between Interra, Alto Verde and 1000465623 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde (the "Business Combination

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

Related News

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Gold Investing

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

Uranium Investing

Maiden Mineral Resource & Exploration Targets for Great Divide Basin Projects & Lo Herma

Lithium Investing

High-grade Results from Resource Definition Drilling Confirm Significant Endowment of Youanmi Gold Project

Lithium Investing

5 Trends to Watch as Europe Builds Out its Lithium-ion Supply Chain

×