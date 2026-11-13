Thermo Fisher Scientific to Participate in UBS 2026 CEO Call Series on November 19, 2026

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Participate in UBS 2026 CEO Call Series on November 19, 2026

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by UBS on Thursday, November 19 th , at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

tmoNYSE:TMO
TMO
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG

One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification and Planned Drill Testing

Cerrado Gold Acquires the Past-Producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, from Pan American Silver

Related News

uranium investing

CME Nears Uranium Storage Deal for Physical Futures Contract

gold investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Going Higher, I'm "Aggressively Buying"

gold investing

Jeff Valks: Investing in Juniors? Focus on This, Not the Gold Price

gold investing

Barrick Names North American Gold Spinoff, Files NYSE IPO

gold investing

Altius to Add Copper, Lithium Royalties with TNR Gold Deal

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG