Tennant Minerals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
FortheQuarterEnded30June2024
Tennant Minerals Limited (“Tennant” or “the Company”) remained focused on its 100%-owned Barkly Project in the Northern Territory and the high-grade Bluebird Copper Gold discovery (“Bluebird”) during the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“the Quarter”). Bluebird is considered to be one of the most significant discoveries of Tennant Creek style iron-oxide hosted copper-gold mineralisation in over 20 years.
The Company commenced the 2024 exploration season during the Quarter and completed a drilling program which comprised of 22 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes for 6,253m. The drilling successfully tested the eastern and western extents of the known high-grade copper-gold mineralisation at Bluebird and included the first new step out drilling towards the prospective Perseverance targets located 1.5km to the west of Bluebird.
Samples from the drilling program have been submitted to Perth Laboratories and assay results will be collated and reported to the market on receipt.
During the Quarter, the Company received further results from ongoing metallurgical test-work of diamond drill core samples from Bluebird. Results from flotation test-work on bulk-samples from Bluebird diamond core holes BBDD0045 and BBDD0046, have confirmed excellent flotation recoveries and high-concentrate grades of copper (Cu) and gold (Au). Concentrate grades of up to of 29.6 % Cu and 3.96 g/t Au exceeded commercial benchmarks, while recovering 94.4% of Cu and 75.8% of Au.
The Company completed a successful capital raising of $4.78M at the start of the Quarter. The placement was strongly supported and ensures the Company can actively pursue its exploration drilling activity during 2024.
Tennant Minerals CEO, Vincent Algar, commented on the Quarterly progress:
“The completion of our first drilling program of 2024 has provided us with multiple new opportunities to grow Bluebird to the east and west as well as test for repeats of this exciting copper-gold discovery within the 2.5km strike-length Bluebird-Perseverance corridor, of which only 500m has been tested to date.
“The attraction of Bluebird and the potential for new discoveries in the 100% owned Barkly tenements, occurs at a time when investors can benefit from the global rise in demand for copper, and strong pricing for both copper and gold.
“This year’s drilling and field programs will be transformational for the Company as we progress towards defining a maiden Mineral Resource and commencement of development studies. All metallurgical test work has exceeded expectations. These activities will continue to define Tennant Minerals as a key player in the rejuvenated Tennant Creek Mineral Field – a field that has already produced over 5.5Moz of gold and 700kt of copper.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tennant Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Culpeo Minerals Investor Presentation
Advancing High-Grade Copper in Chile
Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its investor presentation based on information available as of 30 July 2024.
Premier copper producing region globally
- Quality copper portfolio with multiple drill ready targets and development options.
- Targeting high-grade copper, critical for the energy transition.
- Strategically positioned at low altitude, near infrastructure, surrounded by Tier 1 assets.
- Lana Corina and Fortuna are ripe for development and highly prospective for copper, gold and molybdenum.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024
Deep Yellow Limited (Deep Yellow or Company) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2024 quarter.
Tumas Project
- Ausenco Services Pty Ltd selected as preferred EPCM contractor for the flagship Tumas Project
- Scope of work to be completed includes finalising detailed engineering with an EPCM contract opportunity for project execution
- Project remains scheduled for commissioning Q3 2026
- Resource upgrade drilling at Tumas 3 completed with data preparation underway for release of updated Mineral Resource Estimate early August
- Post Quarter – Nedbank Limited mandated as lead arranger and bookrunner for project financing
Mulga Rock Project
- Hydrological drilling program commenced to define water management parameters for mining
- Several remaining evaluation programs underway, results to be key inputs for the revised DFS
- Resin pilot program commenced for optimisation of uranium and critical minerals extraction
- Mining study underway to determine optimal method for development of the multi-commodity mining operation and revised Ore Reserve Estimate
Corporate
- Deep Yellow enters the S&P/ASX 200 Index
- Successful A$250M capital raising completed
- Cash position – A$257.5M
FLAGSHIP TUMAS PROJECT (Namibia)
Development Status
Significant progress has been made on the development of the Tumas Project (Tumas or the Project), which remains the primary focus of the Company.
Ausenco Services Pty Ltd was selected as the preferred EPCM contractor for the Project and appointed to undertake the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services in two phases. The first phase involves completing sufficient detailed engineering to allow the Board to make a Final Investment Decision (FID) as well as a range of early works requirements and major equipment ordering prior to FID. The second phase of the engagement comprises the completion of design and project execution, with ore commissioning scheduled for August 2026.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Deep Yellow, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.
Key Highlights
- Completion of exploration programs and preliminary results received for all three of Basin’s Athabasca uranium properties including:
- Phase 2 exploration drilling at Geikie
- Ground geophysics at Marshall and North Millennium
- Continued engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups
- U3O8 spot price1 stable in US$80/Lb - US$85/Lb range
Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Geikie Project (‘Geikie’) identified a 1.5km zone of alteration typical of basement-hosted mineralisation comparable to multiple world class uranium deposits. Results from the maiden ground electromagnetic surveys at the North Millennium and Marshall projects (‘North Millennium’, ‘Marshall’) were received, with significant conductive anomalies identified at Marshall, located above and below the unconformity, consistent with the regional exploration model.
The treasury was $2.5 million at the end of the Reporting Period.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is highly encouraged by the drilling results at Geikie and geophysics at Marshall, and we remain committed to advancing these exploration targets in a scientific and system manner.
The fundamentals behind the uranium market remain strong, whilst spot price has stabilised, we have seen a steady increase in the long price underpinned by a shift to nuclear power globally for clean stable energy.
The recent entry into the Athabasca by ASX listed Paladin Energy Limited furthers enhances the appetite for quality uranium deposits in this jurisdiction, which are only found through exploration.
Basin is in a strong position with $2.5 million remaining in the treasury allowing continued work.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024
Highlights
- Co-funded drilling grant up to $110,000 for 2 x 700m deep diamond drill holes under the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) awarded for Minnie Springs Cu-Mo prospect. Drilling is planned for August.
- Potential for higher grade Cu and Mo zones identified at depth below “tilted” porphyry model.
- Two new prospects, Tiberius and Claudius, have returned high-grade copper and significant silver assays in rock chips from recent field work.
- High grade assays up to 17.8% Cu and 282g/t Ag have been discovered at Tiberius, currently 3m wide and extending for over 200m along strike.
- Claudius, 11km south of Tiberius, comprised of several parallel zones over a 100m by 300m area, returned grades up to 6.6% Cu and 86g/t Ag.
- UTS Geophysics to conduct a VTEM Max survey over several Copper, Cu-Ni-PGE, Broken Hill style and Uranium targets along the money Intrusion and within proximity of the prospective 85km long Ti-Tree Shear.
- The Money Intrusion is prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
- The Munaballya Well area which shows potential for Uranium mineralisation.
- Coo Creek shows similar lithologies and alteration to Broken Hill Style massive sulphide mineralisation.
- In July ongoing field work returned high grade rock chip assays
- 35% copper and 236 g/t silver from Tiberius prospect.
- 32% copper, 3.26 g/t gold and 129 g/t silver from the South Snowy prospect.
- 10.1g/t gold from rock chips from the Justinian prospect.
- Mapping and field work is continuing around these prospects as well as new targets identified from a combination of geology, geophysics and multi-spectral image analysis.
- Cash position of $3.02M as of 30 June
- 16 July 2024 the Company raised an additional $1.66M through a placement.
Figure 1 Location of the prospects and planned VTEM Survey Areas.
EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling
A co-funded drilling grant of up to $110,000 for 2 x 700m deep diamond drill holes under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) was awarded for Minnie Springs (Figure 1). Drilling is planned for August.
In preparation for the deeper drilling, modelling of the Minnie Springs system in an integrated manner by incorporating recent drilling, alteration mapping and geophysics has highlighted both potential extensions to existing near surface Mo rich zones, as well as the potential for high grade Cu-Mo zones at depth.
Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) reprocessed historic gradient array induced polarisation survey (GAIP) and a dipole-dipole induced polarisation survey (DDIP) conducted by Equatorial Minerals in 1997. A gradient array survey was conducted over both the Mo and Cu zones, highlighting elevated chargeability over the Mo rich zone.
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Ltd - NWR Perth Presentation
Auric ticks all the right boxes
Right People
- Board and leadership team with track record of delivering success for shareholders.
- Experienced team covering all disciplines.
Right Place
- World-class address in the heart of WA’s Goldfields.
- Best infrastructure in Australia for gold mining.
Right Structure
- Only 3 years from ASX listing to first gold and positive cashflow.
- Top 20 shareholders own 44.76%.
- Directors have skin in the game owning 17%.
Right Mineral
- Gold focused.
- Approximately 10,000 ounces of gold produced in 2023, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
- Higher production in 2024/2025 from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Forward Looking Statements and Compliance Statement
This presentation does not include all available Information on Auric Mining Limited and should not be used in isolation as a guide to investing in the Company. Any potential investor should also refer to Auric Mining Limited’s Annual Reports and take independent professional advice before considering investing in the Company. For further information about Auric Mining Limited, visit o website auricmining.com.au.
Forward-Looking Statement
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘targets’, ‘expect’, or ‘intends’ and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Presentation, are considered reasonable. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the management. The Directors cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Disclaimer
- Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its representatives:
- Make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
- Accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and
- Accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.
Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements
As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Auric is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the JORC Code and that Auric’s mineral resource estimates are reported in compliance with the JORC Code, 2012 edition. The terms used in this announcement are as defined in the JORC Code.
Compliance Statement
The information in this presentation relating to exploration results, mineral resource estimates and the Munda scoping study is extracted from the following announcements all of which are available to view on the Auric website www.auricmining.com.au. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and of the scoping study, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
