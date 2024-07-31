Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS)

Tennant Minerals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

FortheQuarterEnded30June2024

Tennant Minerals Limited (“Tennant” or “the Company”) remained focused on its 100%-owned Barkly Project in the Northern Territory and the high-grade Bluebird Copper Gold discovery (“Bluebird”) during the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“the Quarter”). Bluebird is considered to be one of the most significant discoveries of Tennant Creek style iron-oxide hosted copper-gold mineralisation in over 20 years.

The Company commenced the 2024 exploration season during the Quarter and completed a drilling program which comprised of 22 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes for 6,253m. The drilling successfully tested the eastern and western extents of the known high-grade copper-gold mineralisation at Bluebird and included the first new step out drilling towards the prospective Perseverance targets located 1.5km to the west of Bluebird.

Samples from the drilling program have been submitted to Perth Laboratories and assay results will be collated and reported to the market on receipt.

During the Quarter, the Company received further results from ongoing metallurgical test-work of diamond drill core samples from Bluebird. Results from flotation test-work on bulk-samples from Bluebird diamond core holes BBDD0045 and BBDD0046, have confirmed excellent flotation recoveries and high-concentrate grades of copper (Cu) and gold (Au). Concentrate grades of up to of 29.6 % Cu and 3.96 g/t Au exceeded commercial benchmarks, while recovering 94.4% of Cu and 75.8% of Au.

The Company completed a successful capital raising of $4.78M at the start of the Quarter. The placement was strongly supported and ensures the Company can actively pursue its exploration drilling activity during 2024.

Tennant Minerals CEO, Vincent Algar, commented on the Quarterly progress:

“The completion of our first drilling program of 2024 has provided us with multiple new opportunities to grow Bluebird to the east and west as well as test for repeats of this exciting copper-gold discovery within the 2.5km strike-length Bluebird-Perseverance corridor, of which only 500m has been tested to date.

“The attraction of Bluebird and the potential for new discoveries in the 100% owned Barkly tenements, occurs at a time when investors can benefit from the global rise in demand for copper, and strong pricing for both copper and gold.

“This year’s drilling and field programs will be transformational for the Company as we progress towards defining a maiden Mineral Resource and commencement of development studies. All metallurgical test work has exceeded expectations. These activities will continue to define Tennant Minerals as a key player in the rejuvenated Tennant Creek Mineral Field – a field that has already produced over 5.5Moz of gold and 700kt of copper.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tennant Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksasx:tmsgold investingcopper investingresource investingResource Investing
TMS:AU
The Conversation (0)
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals Investor Presentation

Advancing High-Grade Copper in Chile

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its investor presentation based on information available as of 30 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Deep Yellow Limited (Deep Yellow or Company) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2024 quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.


Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (June Quarter).
Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Ltd - NWR Perth Presentation

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5b – 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Culpeo Minerals Investor Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5b – 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Gold Investing

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×