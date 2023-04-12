FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV:SYG) (OTCQB:SYGCF) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from a drilling program of 19 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2330 m completed within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") (Figure 1) in Southern Mali. Drilling was predominantly carried out at the Niaouleni South target located in the Niaouleni-Kobada Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2).

  • Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.
  • 7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

  • 4.92 g/t Au over 15 m from drill hole NSRC23-068
    • including 14.9 g/t Au over 4 m
    and 2.56 g/t Au over 7m
  • 4.28 g/t Au over 6 m from drill hole NSRC23-060
    • including 17.7 g/t Auover 1 m
  • 2.26 g/t Au over 8 m from drill hole NSRC23-059
    • including 10.6 g/t Auover 1 m
  • 1.09 g/t Au over 10 m from drill hole NSRC23-073
  • 1.13 g/t Au over 9 m from drill hole NSRC23-063
  • 4.47 g/t Au over 2m from drill hole NSRC23-076

A summary of significant gold assay intercepts of these holes is shown in Table 1 and collar locations and depths for RC drill holes NSRC23-058 to NSRC23-076 are shown in Table 2.

Niaouleni South Drilling

This drilling was successful in extending the high-grade zone of mineralization at the Niaouleni South prospect for over 700 metres open at depth and to both the north and south. The Niaouleni South mineralized zone appears to occur along a substructure of the Kobada Shear which hosts the adjacent Toubani Resources' Kobada deposit which is located approximately 6 km north of Niaouleni South.

South Extension of Kobada Shear drilling

In addition to the drilling at Niaouleni South, hole NSRC23-076 was drilled near the northern boundary of the Niaouleni licence on the interpreted extension of the Kobada Shear and intersected 4.47 g/t Au over 2 metres. This hole was drilled as a follow up to mineralization outlined through previous AC drilling. Further drilling in this area is being planned.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_001.jpg

Figure 1: Prospect location map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_001full.jpg

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla Gold, commented, "Our work at Niaouleni continues to build on our original hypothesis that this property has the potential to host multiple near surface gold deposits at the Niaouleni project on known shears and their subsidiary structures. This RC program has again been successful in identifying gold grades over significant widths in 18 of the 19 holes drilled, since beginning exploration on the property in April of last year the company has drilled a total of 76 RC holes encountering anomalous gold in 66 of those holes, suggesting the potential of the land package to host significant gold mineralization. The Niaouleni Gold project is located in a structurally complex gold mineralized corridor as shown in Figure 1. We are especially pleased with the results from hole NSRC-23-68 which extend the gold mineralized footprint due south of the main area of drilling at Niaouleni South In addition, the technical team has identified several target areas that require follow up drilling."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_002.jpg

Figure 2: Niaouleni South Prospect Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_002full.jpg

Technical Overview of RC Drilling Program

The purpose of the Niaouleni Project AC and RC drilling program is to:

  • Continue to confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators.
  • Define the structural characteristics of the mineralized shear zones on the property.
  • Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie both on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by Toubani Resources and in other areas of the property.
  • Test the many other soil and termite anomalies on the land package.
  • Test all target areas identified.

All gold-bearing intersections are hosted in metasedimentary saprolite with quartz veins. Geological interpretation for these drill holes is still preliminary and ongoing. A potential dilational flexure rendering the Niaouleni South trend close to N-S, compared to the NNE regional structural trend is interpreted. Inside this flexure, the highest grades appear to be hosted in E-W vein / veinlet clusters. 3D geological modelling has been started in an attempt to define N-S and E-W mineralization domains within the N-S trending mineralized corridor.

It is apparent that this gold mineralized corridor that hosts the Niaouleni and other gold deposits is structurally complex extending into Guinea and appears to have received several episodes of gold emplacement.

Drilling Targets

The Company has recently completed a target delineation program identifying 8 target areas at the Niaouleni Project (Figure 3) for drilling follow up. The targets areas are defined as:

  1. Niaouleni South and Lebre plateau
    • The focus of the Company's RC drilling has produced numerous high-grade intercepts. Open to the north and south the Niaouleni South and Lebre plateau target area represents a strike length of 1.5 km. See map Fig 2.
  1. Kankou Moussa Prospect
    • Sylla drilled 5.34 g/t over 3m (see Sylla press release dated September 13, 2022) at Kankou Moussa. The prospect is located within the Kobada Shear roughly 2km on strike of the Niaouleni South & Lebre Plateau target.
  1. Niaouleni West
    • On the Company's recently acquired licence, the Niaouleni West target sits on the extension of the Kobada Shear with extensive artisanal workings. Past explorers on the property have produced exceptionally high anomalous gold values in soil samples. This is a high priority target.
  1. Niaouleni Northwest Prospect
    • Historic work includes strong soil and termite mound geochemistry, the target area contains artisanal gold workings.
  1. Samaya South
    • Located 3.5 km west of the Kobada deposit the Samaya South target area is host to extensive historical soil and termite mound sampling. The target area contains surface artisanal workings.
  1. Goingoindougou East and Sananfara prospect.
    • Located within the inferred extension of the Kobada East Shear the Goingoindougou East and Sananfara prospect contains regional arsenic anomalies and artisanal gold surface workings.
  1. Niaouleni East and Goingoindougou
    • High grade gold RC intercepts including 7m of 3.89 g/t (see Sylla press release dated September 13, 2022). Previous operators have encountered anomalous gold over wide widths at the target. Located on the inferred extension of the Gosso Shear the Niaouleni East and Goingoindougou prospect area is defined by a larger gold in soil and termite anomaly.

The Company's technical team is currently designing drilling programs to test each of the target areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_003.jpg

Figure 3: Drilling target map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_003full.jpg

Table 1: Significant RC drilling assay intercepts for Niaouleni Project (NSRC23-058 to NSRC23-076)

Hole IDFROM (m)TO (m)INTERVAL (m)AU (g/t)
NSRC23-058747510.98
NSRC23-05961482.26
including67110.6
NSRC23-059293010.72
NSRC23-05910110321.84
NSRC23-060485464.28
including5253117.7
NSRC23-061293231.27
NSRC23-06211211311.2
NSRC23-063788791.13
NSRC23-06491010.88
NSRC23-064162261.04
NSRC23-065293010.58
NSRC23-065707110.53
NSRC23-065899010.82
NSRC23-065959611.15
NSRC23-06510010111.02
NSRC23-06510410510.53
NSRC23-0666710.78
NSRC23-067no significant results
NSRC23-06886101154.92
including8993414.9
NSRC23-06810411172.56
including105106110.8
NSRC23-06811511610.82
NSRC23-069202110.93
NSRC23-069243060.62
NSRC23-070757610.84
NSRC23-071172031.02
NSRC23-071303110.58
NSRC23-0713651150.78
NSRC23-071757830.76
NSRC23-07211011330.49
NSRC23-073353613.71
NSRC23-0739810020.67
NSRC23-07310511051.13
NSRC23-073115125101.09
NSRC23-074808220.9
NSRC23-075444511.01
NSRC23-076383911.05
NSRC23-076474810.63
NSRC23-076515210.69
NSRC23-076818210.63

 

Hole IDFROM (m)TO (m)INTERVAL (m)AU (g/t)
NSRC23-076909224.47
including919217.88
SIGNIFICANT RESULTS AC (all other AC holes NSV)
NSAC23-219767822.02
NSAC23-2246820.64

 

Notes: A cut-off 0.5 g/t Au was applied with maximum 2 m of internal dilution; no high-cap cut-off was applied. True width of the sampled intervals has not yet been determined.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_004.jpg

Figure 4: E-W quartz vein cluster in the N-S corridor at Niaouleni

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_004full.jpg

Table 2: RC drill hole collar table for Niaouleni South (NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057

Hole IDEasting
(m)		Northing
(m)		Elevation
(m)		Azimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)
Hole Depth
(m)
NSRC23-0585437651281460379270-55120
NSRC23-0595437151281460373270-55120
NSRC23-0605436651281460381270-55120
NSRC23-0615436151281460377270-55120
NSRC23-0625437751281180372270-55120
NSRC23-0635437251281180378270-55120
NSRC23-0645436751281180375270-55120
NSRC23-0655436251281180380270-55120
NSRC23-0665435751281180383270-55120
NSRC23-0675437751281140376270-55120
NSRC23-0685437251281140377270-55120
NSRC23-0695436751281140374270-55120
NSRC23-0705436251281140381270-55120
NSRC23-0715435751281140380270-55120
NSRC23-0725436551281540366160-55150
NSRC23-0735436581281605383160-55126
NSRC23-0745436501281640370160-55150
NSRC23-0755437201283695383270-50100
NSRC23-0765433901283600382270-50100
NSAC23-2135437751281040362270-5080
NSAC23-2145437351281040370270-5080
NSAC23-2155436951281040374270-5080
NSAC23-2165436551281040369270-5080
NSAC23-2175436151281040368270-5080
NSAC23-2185435751281040375270-5080
NSAC23-2195435351281040372270-5080
NSAC23-2205437751280940360270-5080
NSAC23-2215437351280940358270-5080
NSAC23-2225436951280940359270-5080
NSAC23-2235436551280940362270-5080
NSAC23-2245436151280940362270-5080
NSAC23-2255435751280940366270-5080
NSAC23-2265435351280940367270-5080
NSAC23-2275437001281650365270-5080
NSAC23-2285436601281650372270-5080
NSAC23-2295436201281650374270-5080
NSAC23-2305435801281650374270-5080
NSAC23-2315435401281650383270-5080
NSAC23-2325435001281650384270-5080

 

Notes: Collar coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 29 and determined using a handheld GPS unit. True width of the intervals has not yet been determined.

Drilling, QAQC, and Sampling and Assay Procedures

RC drilling was completed by Forage FTE Drilling of Bamako, Mali using an Atlas Copco T3W Reverse Circulation drilling rig. RC samples weighing approximately 2 kg were bagged at the drilling rig and transported to the camp by Company personnel. Blanks, certified standards, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream every 15 samples. Samples were then transported by truck by Bureau Veritas to their laboratory in Bamako, Mali where they were logged, dried (105°C), and crushed (75% passing 2mm). 1 kg of crushed material was split and pulverized (85% passing 75µ). Fire assay using atomic absorption finish was performed on a 50 g sample. All assay results greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

Bureau Veritas is registered to international quality standards through the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is independent of Sylla Gold. The Company and its geological consultants confirm all assay results reported herein have passed QAQC protocols.

About the Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project consists of 4 permits totalling 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the gold bearing structures and their potential extensions. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing an RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Data Verification and Qualified Person Statement

Gregory Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

For more information, please contact:
Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162155

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla GoldTSXV:SYGPrecious Metals Investing
SYG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated May 9, 2022, and October 26, 2022, it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Option Agreements") with Touba Mining SARL. ("Touba") pursuant to which the Company has been granted options (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in gold exploration permits, Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara (Figure 1) all contiguous licences with the Company's core Niaouleni project. (the "Transaction").

The Samaya South, Niaouleni West and Sananfara exploration permits comprised of 2,500 hectares, 3,200 hectares and 2100 hectares, respectively and represent a 40% expansion of the Company's licence holdings in the area for a total of 17,200 hectares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) and air core (AC) drilling operations has commenced drilling on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in southern Mali (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Phase 2 drilling program is to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 20, 2022 and December 8, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 20, 2022, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("PO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Silver Strand Project ("the Project") located in the Silver Valley Mining District near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"We continue to aggressively advance our exploration plans at Silver Strand after the recent completion of our positive geophysical compilation. The Plan of Operations for the exploration of Silver Strand is now under review by the USFS and we look forward to the next steps in advancing project,"stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO."This is a significant milestone that reinforces our conviction in fully evaluating the potential for silver mineralization across the property. We are eager to keep the market informed as we continue to make progress, and we believe this development will bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exciting opportunity."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,281,250, in connection with the closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,000,000 Quebec flow-through units (each, a "Quebec Unit") to one subscriber resident in the Province of Quebec on March 31, 2023 and 3,125,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") to subscribers resident in the rest of Canada on April 6, 2023. The FT Units and Quebec Units were both offered at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit and Quebec Unit

Each Quebec Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.35 until March 31, 2025 (each, a "QuebecWarrant").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company "), further to its news releases of March 31, 2023, is pleased to announce that Merk Investments LLC (" Merk ") has expressed its interest in participating in the Company's previously announced private placement (the " Upsized Offering "). It is anticipated that Merk will purchase securities under the Upsized Offering such that it will own approximately 9.9% and 14.2% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a basic and partially diluted basis, respectively. Prior to the Upsized Offering, Merk did not own any securities of Red Pine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of approximately $9,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), through the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Phase 2 Expansion currently underway, to fund ongoing exploration as well as to support the announced plans to pursue a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Potashâs Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Victory's Exploration Team Encouraged by VRPDH-1 Claystone Intercept Appearance and Depth at Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

SensOre scales up as it eyes expansion into North America

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

×