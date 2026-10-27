Stryker to participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Stryker to participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Waldorf Hilton and ME Hotel in London.

Spencer Stiles, President, Chief Operating Officer, Preston Wells, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations will also participate in a fireside chat session at 8:30 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time). A simultaneous live audio webcast and replay of the session can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com   

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


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