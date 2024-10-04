Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Elixinol Wellness Limited

Strategic Acquisition and Capital Raising - Investor Presentation | 3 October 2024

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. (”EXL”) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the business assets from the entities ("Acquisition") that together form The Healthy Chef business ("Healthy Chef").

ACQUISITION PURCHASE PRICE

  • The aggregate total Purchase Price will be between $3.1 million - $5.5 million, with the final amount determined on1st March 2028(Final Settlement). ThePurchase Price willbe calculated on a sliding scale with a minimum of $3.1 million and a maximum of $5.5 million if the grossrevenue generated by Healthy Chef in Financial Year 2027 is over $10 million.
  • ThePurchase Price comprises:

a) Ordinary Shares in EXLto the valueof $400,000 (Consideration Shares), calculated at 30-day VWAP on 10 September, subject to shareholder approval and under a 12-month escrow period

b) The remainder of the Purchase Price to be paid incash according tothe agreed Deferred Payment Schedule

DEFERRED PAYMENT SCHEDULE

  • EXL agrees to pay Healthy Chef:

a) $600,000 in upfront cash at the closing of the proposed Transaction (Completion)

b) $450,000 in cash on the 1st annual anniversary of Completion

c) $600,000 in cash on the 2nd annual anniversary of Completion

d) The remainder of the Purchase Price to be paid in cash on the Final Settlement date

FUNDING

  • Funding of the Acquisition will consist of:

a) A single-tranche placement of $1.1 millionand Share PurchasePlan (SPP) to raise up to $0.5 million

b) Canaccord Genuity is acting as Lead Manager to the Equity Raising, see Pg. 25 for details

c) Deferred consideration is anticipated to be funded from operational cashflow

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixinol Wellness Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:exlbiotechbiotech investingcannabislifescience
The Conversation (0)
Radiopharm Theranostics

Significant Progress with B7-H3 Targeting Radio-Antibody (BetaBart)

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce regulatory and manufacturing progress for its B7-H3 targeting radio-antibody, BetaBart.

Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte

Completion of Divesture of Non-US Assets

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte US” or “the Company”) refers to its announcement released pre-open on 2 October 2024 regarding entry into an Intellectual Property Sales Agreement (the ‘Agreement’) and related documents with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and associated subsidiaries.

Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte

Divesture of Non-US Assets for ~US$9.5M (~A$13.7M) Allowing for Payoff of A$8.2M Debt Facility while Funding Expansion of US Business

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Intellectual Property Sales Agreement (the ‘Agreement’) with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and associated subsidiaries (together, ‘Prestige’). Pursuant to the Agreement and associated arrangements, the Company will assign and transfer the exclusive right to sell Hydralyte products, and associated intellectual property rights, to Prestige in all relevant jurisdictions other than the United States of America.1

Keep reading...Show less

LA LA ANTHONY PARTNERS WITH AMGEN TO SHARE CANDID, BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT HOW PLAQUE PSORIASIS AFFECTS HER LIFE

Campaign Encourages Open Dialogue With Doctor About Unmanaged Symptoms to Find the Right Treatment Option

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has partnered with multi-talented actress, producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony to share her personal journey living with plaque psoriasis, and to inspire people to be open with their doctors about how the disease affects their daily lives. As one of the more than 6 million people in the United States living with plaque psoriasis, La La understands the frustrations of living with this disease. Symptoms can distract from everyday moments, big and small, even influencing clothing or makeup choices. 1,2

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

Cardiex logo (PRNewsfoto/CardieX Limited)

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259185.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TEPEZZA® RECEIVES APPROVAL IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACTIVE THYROID EYE DISEASE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced TEPEZZA ® (JAN: Teprotumumab (Genetical Recombination)) has been approved for the treatment of active or high clinical activity score (CAS) Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

TED is a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease that can cause proptosis (eye bulging), diplopia (double vision), eye pain, redness and swelling. 1 There are approximately 25,000 - 35,000 people living with TED in Japan , inclusive of both active and chronic (low CAS) TED. 2 TEPEZZA is now the first and only medicine approved in Japan to treat active TED. A separate trial to study the efficacy of TEPEZZA in chronic TED patients in Japan is currently ongoing.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Increase in Revenue from Faster NDIS Approvals and Launch of New Leasing Programs

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

resource investing

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

resource investing

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rare Earth Investing

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Uranium Investing

3 Best-performing ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Nickel Investing

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

×