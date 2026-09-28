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Millennial Potash Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company with a strong track record of fast-tracking projects. Led by the same board and management team behind Millennial Lithium (TSXV: ML), Allana Potash (TSX: AAA), and Potash One (TSX: KCL), the company is advancing its flagship Banio Potash Project in Gabon, West Africa. Banio is located in a proven potash-bearing basin within a stable mining jurisdiction and has the potential to become a significant producer using a low-cost solution mining method. Its proximity to major importers-China, India, and Brazil-enhances its strategic value. Millennial is committed to sustainable practices and strong local partnerships to ensure a positive impact on surrounding communities.
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