Koryx Copper

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries.The company holds an interest in the Haib Copper project in Namibia and in 3 exploration projects in the heart of the Copperbelt in Zambia.In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.