Goliath Resources Limited

TSXV:GOT

Goliath Resources Ltd is a precious metals project generator focused in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec and Golden Triangle area of northwestern British Columbia. The company operates through various projects comprising Lucky Strike, Copperhead, Bingo, Golddigger, Nelligan Project and DSM Projects. It operates in a single reportable operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada.