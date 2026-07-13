buffalo potash

buffalo potash

TSXV:BUFF

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Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located adjacent to two of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world's leading potash jurisdictions.
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