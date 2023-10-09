The Conversation (0)
Barsele Minerals
TSXV:BME
Barsele Minerals Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Barsele Minerals Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The project is a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines where the firm holds a substantial part of the company's ownership. The company's reportable operating segment is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.
