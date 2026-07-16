alchemy nano

alchemy nano

TSXV:ALCH

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The Company is a nanotechnology company that is in the business of researching, developing and commercializing protective nanocomposite coatings for the automotive and defence markets. The Company has developed and brought to market a range of windshield protection film and paint protection film products for sale to the automotive industry and is commercializing its thermal signature management solutions for use in the defence industry leveraging its proven TSM technology.
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