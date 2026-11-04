Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is a global satellite operator and leader in advanced satellite communications. Through its Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, Telesat is delivering a new generation of high-performance connectivity for telecom, enterprise and government customers. Designed around open standards, Telesat Lightspeed enables seamless integration of high-throughput, low latency satellite services into existing terrestrial networks and operations, extending and augmenting network capabilities with greater control, visibility and assurance. Its advanced, software-defined architecture operates in both commercial and military Ka-band spectrum, enabling secure, resilient broadband communications with protection against evolving threats. Backed by nearly 60 years of innovation and engineering excellence, Telesat is uniquely positioned to help customers solve their most complex communications challenges with scalable and future-ready solutions.