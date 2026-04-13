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Tenaz Energy Corp. is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the largest natural gas producer in the Dutch sector of the North Sea and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta.
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