Profound Medical Corp is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development and marketing of customizable, incision-free therapeutic systems for the image-guided ablation of diseased tissue utilizing its platform technologies and leveraging the healthcare system's existing imaging infrastructure. The company's product TULSA-PRO system combines real-time MRI, robotically driven transurethral sweeping-action thermal ultrasound with closed-loop temperature feedback control for the ablation of prostate tissue. The product is comprised of one-time-use devices and durable equipment that are used in conjunction with a customer's existing MRI scanner.