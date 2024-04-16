Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Profound Medical

TSX:PRN
Profound Medical Corp is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development and marketing of customizable, incision-free therapeutic systems for the image-guided ablation of...
Press Releases

Profound Medical Receives FDA Clearance for TULSA-PRO®

Profound Medical Corp is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development and marketing of customizable, incision-free therapeutic systems for the image-guided ablation of diseased tissue utilizing its platform technologies and leveraging the healthcare system's existing imaging infrastructure. The company's product TULSA-PRO system combines real-time MRI, robotically driven transurethral sweeping-action thermal ultrasound with closed-loop temperature feedback control for the ablation of prostate tissue. The product is comprised of one-time-use devices and durable equipment that are used in conjunction with a customer's existing MRI scanner.
