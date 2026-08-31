Lumina Metals Corp. is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's flagship Nowa Sol, Sulmierzyce and Mozow projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need to secure supplies of critical metals. With silver and copper increasingly recognized as essential to Europe's energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and defense and technology sectors, Lumina is focused on advancing a new generation of large-scale Polish mineral development projects. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 and benefits from a highly experienced in-country technical and operating team with deep local knowledge and longstanding relationships in the region.